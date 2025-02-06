Thought it would be ‘cool & funny’: Ex-security officers jailed for taking photos while pointing loaded gun at Woodlands Checkpoint

Ex-security officers jailed for posing with loaded gun at checkpoint

An Aetos officer was sentenced to four weeks in jail on 5 Feb for posing in photos and videos with a loaded gun and a ski mask at Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Muhammad Noorarman Shah Anwar, 23, pleaded guilty to taking a photo of the checkpoint, which is a protected place.

During sentencing, the court took into consideration a separate charge of endangering a fellow colleague’s safety by pointing the weapon at him.

His 23-year-old colleague, Muhammad Amali Abdul Halim, received a one-week jail sentence.

During the offences, authorities had tasked Noorarman and Amali with screening cars and motorcycles at the checkpoint.

They issued Noorarman a service revolver as part of his duties as an Aetos officer.

“Cool idea” to post some photos and videos

While on duty on 28 Sep, 2024, Noorarman suggested that it would be a “cool idea” to take and share photos and videos of himself wearing a ski mask inside the Woodlands Checkpoint booth.

He asked Amali to help him take the photos and videos, and his colleague agreed.

Noorarman retrieved a ski mask he had prepared beforehand, entered a booth, and posed for the camera while pointing his gun at Amali.

Noorarman also instructed Amali to take photos of him as he pretended to load rounds into the revolver. Next, Noorarman asked Amali to take a video of him as Amali approached the booth like a regular traveller.

As Amali recorded the video, Noorarman aimed his fully loaded revolver at him through the booth’s glass.

Posted on Instagram despite advice from colleague

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) June Ngian stated that the men engaged in these actions for their own amusement, knowing they were not permitted to take photos at the checkpoint.

Noorarman went ahead and uploaded the pics and videos on Instagram despite Amali advising him not to do so, believing the attention would be “cool and funny,” the DPP added.

Noorarman only deleted the photos and videos from Instagram after receiving advice from a friend to do so.

Their officer-in-charge at Aetos reported the matter to the police two days later. Aetos also stated in October 2024 that they terminated their employment.

Betrayed trust placed in them

DPP Ngian requested a jail term of six to eight weeks for Noorarman, emphasising that he was not an ordinary citizen, but tasked to maintain the safety of the Woodlands Checkpoint.

She said: “He had breached the trust that was placed in him to carry out his duties and left the checkpoint unattended while play-acting with his co-accused.”

The photos and videos could have caused serious security issues for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

DPP Ngian sought a sentence of two to four weeks in jail for Amali, as he was not the main culprit and had just gone along with Nooraman as they were friends.

An individual convicted of taking a photo in a restricted area without permission can face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

