M’sian Woman Plucks Out Her Eyelash Extensions After Being Told Passport Photo Doesn’t Allow Them

Malaysian Woman Plucks Out Eyelash Extensions For Passport Photo

After undergoing a travelling hiatus as a result of the pandemic, many of us may need to renew our expired passports to travel again.

This Malaysian woman was no different, as she made plans to renew her passport and take a new passport photograph.

However, the immigration officer informed her of a little-known rule, that her eyelash extensions were not allowed for her passport photo.

Not wanting to go through the long queue again, she chose to pluck out her grafted eyelash extensions for the photograph.

Woman didn’t know about rule against eyelash extensions for passport photos

In a Facebook post made on 5 Apr, the Malaysian woman said she was planning to travel to Thailand the next week. As such, she visited the Immigration Office at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Johor Bahru to renew her passport.

She said she knew that there were stringent rules for passport photos. As such, she made sure to follow all the rules so that the process of renewing her passport would be much smoother.

For instance, she made sure to wear a collared shirt, and did not put on any makeup. She also neatly tied her hair up in a high ponytail.

After a long two-hour wait, her turn finally arrived. However, little did she realise, she had forgotten about her grafted eyelash extensions.

The officer explained she had to remove her extensions. At first, she tried to explain to them that they were grafted and can’t be removed.

But he stood firm and told her to remove them at a salon then. Meanwhile, they offered to retain her queue number for her.

Decided to remove them in the toilet

Not wanting to waste any more time since she had already waited hours, the woman headed to the toilet and removed her eyelash extensions one by one.

Speaking to China Press, the woman highlighted that as a result, many of her original eyelashes were pulled out in the process.

While the process did not physically hurt, she felt her heart ache as she pulled out her extensions. After all, grafted eyelashes are expensive, and she had only gotten them recently.

In the end, she managed to complete her passport renewal. The officers were confused as to how she came back so quickly, but she chose not to tell them the truth.

She also returned back to the eyelash salon that night to graft her eyelash extensions again.

She did so as it will take at least two months for her original eyelashes to grow back. Furthermore, the grafted extensions she removed could not be used anymore.

She warned others with grafted eyelash extensions about the incident

The woman explained she shared her experience in hopes of preventing such a situation from happening to anyone else.

Knowing that grafted eyelash extensions are popular with women, she hoped to remind others that such extensions aren’t allowed for passport photos.

Indeed, when it comes to beauty, there is often a price to pay. Hopefully, others will remember to get their extensions only after they get their passport photo taken.

Featured image adapted from Shakira Mamii on Facebook and China Press.