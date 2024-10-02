FairPrice Group offers S$4 return voucher for every S$50 spent till 9 Oct

FairPrice Group has ‘return voucher’ initiative from 3 Oct to 9 Oct

To help Singaporeans better cope with their expenses, FairPrice Group is offering a S$4 Return Voucher for every S$50 nett spent in a single receipt.

The promotion will take place for a week — from 3 Oct to 9 Oct — at the following stores:

FairPrice

FairPrice Finest

FairPrice Xtra

Unity

Customers can receive up to three Return Vouchers per transaction, while voucher stocks last. In other words, shoppers will not receive any ‘benefits’ in the form of Return Vouchers beyond the S$150 spending mark.

The Return Vouchers can be redeemed throughout October at all FairPrice outlets, as well as Jen Yi Pharmacy.

This year alone, FairPrice Group has launched two other similar initiatives, allowing customers to get more bang for their buck when using their CDC vouchers at supermarkets.

The latest initiative is the first that does not require customers to use CDC vouchers to pay for their purchases.

Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.