M’sian Father Begs For Food From Restaurant To Feed Children, Cries After Receiving It

Malaysian Father Begs Restaurant For Food To Feed Children

Every day, many people go through challenges that are invisible to those around them.

Some may be secretly battling an illness, while others are struggling to put food on the table for themselves and their children.

For one Malaysian father in Kajang, Selangor, his struggle reached a point where he had to beg a restaurant for food to feed his two children.

The restaurant owner and workers then gave him two sets of meals, which caused the man to burst into tears of gratitude.

Father told restaurant workers his two children had not eaten any food

The moving exchange went viral after the restaurant’s owner, Muhammad Shafiq Razak, shared it on TikTok last Tuesday (7 Mar).

According to the caption, the father had walked in to beg for food for his two children, who had not eaten yet.

While Mr Shafiq was not there in person, he was informed by his workers and subsequently monitored the situation via CCTV cameras connected to his phone.

Heartbroken by the man’s request, Mr Shafiq gave his workers the green light.

Speaking to mStar, the restaurateur said he asked them to prepare two full sets of his restaurant’s signature dishes with extra rice.

Upon receiving the food, the man began to tear up and thanked the workers profusely.

Before he left, the workers also gave him an extra bottle of mineral water.

Restaurant workers decline offer from father to pay back for food

Mr Shafiq added that the man had offered to return and pay the restaurant back when he had the money.

However, his employees told him it wasn’t necessary as they considered it an act of charity.

Instead, they asked that he pray for the restaurant to enjoy smooth operations and good business.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Mr Shafiq said he and his workers respected that the man was willing to put his ego aside to feed his children.

He also implored viewers not to judge his circumstances, pointing out that everyone has their own situation in life.

“As long as you don’t resort to stealing, it’s alright, brother. It’s on us!” concluded Mr Shafiq.

Restaurant owner hopes to join volunteer efforts for the needy

In his interview with mStar, Mr Shafiq revealed that he had not seen the man again since then.

However, he is already accustomed to such encounters in his two years of running the restaurant, as homeless people tend to gather and sleep behind the premises.

Before this, the restaurant often had individuals in similarly difficult situations walk in to ask for food.

If given a chance, Mr Shafiq shared that he would like to volunteer to help underprivileged folk.

He also called on the public to collectively help ease the burdens of those going through hard times.

Hope father and children will have better days ahead

It’s both saddening and moving to see a father go to such lengths to put food on the table.

While it speaks volumes about his love for them, we hope he finds a way to overcome his struggles and forge better days ahead for his family.

Kudos to the restaurant owner and staff for their generous act, not only to the man but to the needy in general.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.