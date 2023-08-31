Female Soldier Rides Motorcycle Over 66 Bikes In Thrilling Stunt For M’sia’s National Day

Female Soldier In Malaysia Does Jump Stunt Over Contingent Of 66 Motorcycles

Similar to our National Day Parade, Malaysia celebrates its Independence or Merdeka Day with much fanfare. Among the stunning performances today (31 Aug) was one by a female soldier, who successfully executed a thrilling stunt.

To mark the nation’s 66th birthday, she rode her motorcycle up a steep ramp and ‘jumped’ over 66 other motorcycles.

The military personnel completed the stunt in the presence of the Sultan, who applauded and gave two thumbs up.

Female soldier rides motorcycle over 66 bikes in daring stunt

Sergeant (Sgt) Saidatul Husna Kamaruddin’s stunt was one of many performances that took place outside Putra Square on Merdeka Day on Thursday (31 Aug).

As part of the performance, Sgt Saidatul, who shares the same birthday as Malaysia, attempted to ride her motorcycle over 66 bikes.

She bravely did so in the presence of Sultan Abdullah, Queen Azizah, and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The sergeant donned a red riding suit for the occasion, matching the motorcycle she was riding.

As she readied herself, the group of 66 bikers — presumably paying homage to Malaysia’s 66th birthday — waited in position next to a ramp.

Soars over contingent of motorcycles with relative ease

After receiving the ‘all-clear’ sign, Sgt Saidatul started approaching the ramp at a steady speed.

The group of riders at the foot of the ramp looked intimidating at first. But as Sgt Saidatul leapt into the air, it was pretty clear that she’d make easy work of the contingent.

After some significant airtime, she landed safely on the ground a distance away from the other riders.

As she circled back to her starting point, Sgt Saidatul received raucous applause from spectators, including the Sultan himself.

Holds female record for longest motorcycle jump in Malaysia

According to Harian Metro, Sgt Saidatul has been a member of the Army Red Warrior Motorcycle Acrobatics Team for the past 13 years.

Last March, she set the female record for the longest motorcycle jump in Malaysia.

When asked about her ‘pre-jump’ rituals, Sgt Saidatul shared that she would empty her mind and pray for everything to go smoothly.

She also pointed out that her family’s presence at the event was key in making the stunt a successful one.

