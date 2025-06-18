2 women charged for stealing at Changi Airport say they know each other, but not part of syndicate

Airport shoplifters in transit knew each other, but did not act as syndicate

It has now emerged that the two travellers from India who were caught stealing items from Changi Airport shops were not part of a syndicate, even though they knew each other.

The women who stole while in transit on the same day have been dealt with in court. According to the Straits Times (ST), one was jailed, and the other fined.

Both had flown into Singapore from Kolkata, India, on 2 June and were scheduled to transit to Bali.

However, before boarding their connecting flights, they helped themselves to more than S$600 worth of merchandise from shops across Terminals 2 and 3.

One woman jailed for purse & perfume thefts

Goenka Simran, 29, was sentenced to eight days’ jail on 16 June after pleading guilty to one charge of theft in dwelling. Another similar charge was taken into consideration.

At around 1.40pm on the day of her arrival, Goenka entered a Furla outlet in Terminal 3, spotted a yellow purse worth more than S$300, and placed it into the luggage trolley she was pushing before walking out without paying.

She also admitted to stealing a bottle of perfume worth more than S$200 at a separate cosmetics store in Terminal 2.

“She was supposed to be in Singapore for only 10 hours, but she decided to help herself to the goods,” noted Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan.

“She would have gotten away if not for the quick actions of the authorities and staff.”

The other took a bag less than an hour after landing

Meanwhile, Garg Prasha, 30, was fined S$700 after admitting to one count of theft involving a black haversack bag at a Charles & Keith store in Terminal 2.

The incident took place just under an hour after she arrived in Singapore.

At about 7am, she took the bag, worth almost S$90, and placed it into her trolley before leaving the store without paying. A staff member noticed the theft and reported it.

Police located her shortly after, and the bag was recovered in its original condition.

“The only saving grace was that the bag was recovered, but she has been effectively caught red-handed,” said the judge.

Prosecutors confirm they knew each other, but not a syndicate

While both women flew in from the same country and were headed to the same destination, the prosecution confirmed they knew each other but acted alone.

There was no evidence that they were part of a syndicate.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of theft can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The more serious offence of theft in dwelling carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Also read: 2 women arrested for allegedly stealing items worth S$635 at Changi Airport T2 & T3

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Now Boarding by Changi Airport website.