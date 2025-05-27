Cinema ceiling collapses during ‘Final Destination’ screening in Argentina, woman injured

Cinema ceiling collapses on woman during ‘Final Destination’ screening in Argentina

The ‘Final Destination’ movie experience became a bit too real for a woman in Argentina when a piece of the cinema ceiling fell on her during a screening.

According to Argentine news outlet Infobae, the incident occurred on 19 May at around 9pm.

29-year-old Fiamma Villaverde had been celebrating her birthday with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend.

While strolling through downtown La Plata, they spotted Cinema Ocho and noticed that tickets for ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ were going at a lower price and decided to catch the film on a whim.

The ‘Final Destination’ franchise revolves around people who narrowly survive an accident that kills many others.

These survivors, having cheated Death itself, are then gruesomely killed one by one in the aftermath.

Falling ceiling narrowly misses woman’s head

Near the end of that particular screening at Cinema Ocho, Ms Villaverde had an unexpectedly immersive cinematic experience when part of the ceiling suddenly collapsed onto her.

At first, she heard a loud noise but assumed it was part of the movie. Then it hit her — a large piece of the ceiling that struck her on the shoulder, back, and leg.

Luckily, Ms Villaverde had been leaning over the armrest at the time, which meant her head narrowly avoided injury.

She made her way to the ticket office, where staff called an ambulance for her.

Suffers physical injuries & panic attacks

While she waited, a Cinema Ocho manager allegedly asked: “How do you want to fix this?”

Infuriated, Ms Villaverde said she would file a complaint.

She pointed out that the debris could have hit her daughter in the head and called the theatre irresponsible.

She suffered bruises from the incident and underwent an X-ray at the hospital, with another scheduled in a few days for her back.

In addition to her physical injuries, Ms Villaverde said the experience triggered her panic attacks.

She hasn’t been able to go to work for days and has since hired a lawyer.

Netizens jokingly note similarity to ‘Final Destination’ films

Online, netizens couldn’t help but point out the eerie resemblance between the woman’s real-life ordeal and the plot of the very movie she was watching.

One commenter joked about whether the survivors would now start dying in strange and unexpected ways.

Interestingly, the fourth instalment in the franchise, ‘The Final Destination’, includes a scene set in a cinema as well.

However, that fictional version takes things a step further: the entire theatre explodes.

Also read: Shaw NEX Ceiling Crashes During Movie, SCDF & Police Rush To The Scene

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Infobae.