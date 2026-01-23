Firefighter in Taiwan dies after entering cluttered home 3 times & giving oxygen mask to trapped woman

Firefighter dies after entering burning home 3 times to save trapped woman

A firefighter in Taiwan died in the line of duty after entering a burning residential unit three times in an attempt to rescue a trapped woman.

According to ETtoday, the fire broke out at around 10pm on Wednesday (21 Jan) on the second floor of a six-storey residential building in a large housing complex along Leli 3rd Street in Keelung’s Anle District.

The victim, 41-year-old Chan Neng-chieh, was a squad leader with the Keelung City Fire Department’s Ren’ai branch.

He was among firefighters deployed to the scene after reports that several residents remained trapped inside the smoke-filled building.

Home packed with clutter, firefighters warned

As multiple residents were believed to be trapped, firefighters entered the unit in shifts, each carrying oxygen cylinders to conduct search-and-rescue operations.

After emerging from the apartment for the second time, Mr Chan briefed his colleagues on the hazardous conditions inside, repeatedly warning them that the home was filled floor-to-ceiling with clothes and miscellaneous items.

“There are clothes everywhere inside. Be careful, the bed is very high, and everything is piled up. If you touch it, it could collapse,” he was seen telling colleagues in the last video taken of him.

He also gave detailed directions on how to navigate the cluttered layout, warning of obstacles behind doors and pointing out key features inside the unit.

After a brief rest and a change of air cylinder, Mr Chan donned his breathing mask and entered the burning unit for a third time. He did not return.

Oxygen mask given to trapped woman, both later die

Investigators said the apartment belonged to a 77-year-old woman surnamed Yu, who lived there with her husband and their 34-year-old daughter, Ms Luo.

While the elderly couple managed to escape, Ms Luo became trapped after debris collapsed around her, leaving her unable to move.

At around 1am, Mr Chan located Ms Luo amid thick smoke. As she was struggling to breathe, he is believed to have removed his own oxygen mask and placed it on her.

However, as smoke conditions worsened, Mr Chan inhaled excessive smoke and lost contact with his team.

He was found at around 2am with no pulse and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5am.

Ms Luo was later found at about 5.30am, also without vital signs. She was sent to hospital but was pronounced dead as well.

Four others were injured in the blaze. Authorities believe the heavy accumulation of clutter inside the unit may have contributed to the fire and hindered rescue efforts, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Remembered as warm & selfless

Mr Chan had served in the fire service for about 20 years and was involved in numerous major rescue operations, including the the TransAsia Airways crash in 2015, the 2018 Hualien earthquake building collapse, and the 2021 Hualien train derailment.

Colleagues remembered him as an optimistic and warm presence in the station, someone who was always quick to help others and rarely spoke about his own struggles after difficult missions.

One colleague described him as “everyone’s big teddy bear”, adding that he brought comfort and laughter to those around him.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (22 Jan), the Keelung City Fire Department mourned his passing, writing: “Squad leader, the mission is complete. May you rest in peace. We will remember that you sacrificed yourself to save others.”

Mr Chan is survived by his family, including his younger brother, who previously served alongside him in Keelung before transferring to the Taoyuan Fire Department last year.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday on Facebook, Focus Taiwan.