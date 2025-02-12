Fireworks stall in M’sia goes up in flames, sets off unexpected display

Fireworks ignite as stall in Malaysia erupts in flames, no casualties reported

On Tuesday (11 Feb) at 9.53pm, people in Cheras, Malaysia witnessed an unexpected fireworks display when a stall went up in flames, sending thick black smoke into the night sky.

Shortly after, the fireworks stored in the stall ignited, erupting with loud explosions that startled local residents.

While the fire started small, the fireworks eventually grew into a continuous series of blasts, resembling a New Year’s celebration.

The flames then spread to parked cars nearby, with sparks shooting across the street.

At ground level, a crowd of spectators gathered around the corner of a building to watch the scene unfold.

Another person filming from across the street captured an even clearer view of the unplanned ‘show’, as dozens of multi-coloured fireworks went off in rapid succession.

5 vehicles destroyed in fire

By the time firefighters arrived, the stall had been reduced to nothing but a metal frame.

The surrounding vehicles were burned-out wrecks, but the fireworks display had finally come to an end.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames using a water hose as a crowd of onlookers watched nearby.

Within about three minutes, they managed to bring the fire under control.

According to the fire department, a total of 13 personnel and three fire trucks responded to the scene.

The blaze destroyed the stall, three cars, and two motorcycles. However, no casualties were reported.

Several chairs and tables from nearby shops were also left charred in the aftermath.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and @BuletinTV3 on X.