Heavy flooding causes vehicle licence plates to dislodge in Newton, good Samaritan gathers them in ‘lost & found’ corner

Licence plates dislodge from cars in Newton due to flooding, get gathered on the roadside

On 20 April, torrential rain caused heavy flooding in the Newton area, with some vehicles getting their licence plates ripped clean off by the intense flash floods.

Numerous vehicles lost their licence plates, causing someone to find and gather them.

Plates swept away, then rescued by mystery hero

On that day, a torrential downpour battered Singapore, resulting in flash floods in several locations in the Bukit Timah area.

A driver claimed that they drove through alleged “knee-high” waters at Gilstead Road when exiting towards Dunearn Road at around 5pm.

Before midnight, they noticed that their car’s front licence plate had gone missing.

Having driven for a long time, they couldn’t be sure when it had dislodged.

However, the driver suspected that it could have been while driving through the flooding on Gilstead Road, so he headed back there to check.

They found that someone had indeed picked up their dislodged licence plate and left it on a pedestrian path at the road junction.

It appeared that licence plates suffered a ‘mass casualty event’ in the area that day, as at least eight fell off onto the road.

The unknown good Samaritan found and gathered them all together in an impromptu lost-and-found area

All of them belonged to Singapore-registered vehicles, with one having fallen from a taxi, given the number starting with the taxi-reserved ‘SH’.

Netizens joke about 4D potential

Online commenters couldn’t resist making light of the situation, joking that the mix of random plate numbers could be a “lucky” set of 4D picks.

One commenter shared in the pain, as they too had lost their plate to a section on the West Coast Highway.

Not the 1st loss of car plates at Gilstead Road due to floods

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver posted about their loss too in another Facebook group.

They lamented that their car plate “went swimming” in Bukit Timah, near where the Gilstead Road incident occurred.

Unfortunately, their licence plate did not show up in the good Samaritan’s lost-and-found corner.

Strangely enough, this wasn’t the first time multiple car plates made their “escape” at Gilstead Road.

The Instagram page sgfollowsall posted on 31 Dec 2024 about licence plates being washed up there due to a flood.

A similar good Samaritan gathered and lined them up along a drain railing.

