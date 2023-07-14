McDonald’s Giving S’pore Food Delivery Riders Free McChicken Meals, Come In Uniform To Redeem

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Giving Singapore Food Delivery Riders Free McChicken & Cocoa-Nut Pie

Although food delivery has become an essential service, riders may not get the recognition and appreciation they deserve. To thank them for the work that they do, McDonald’s will be bringing back their Rider’s Day for a second time next Thursday (20 July).

On that day, delivery riders need to only dress in their respective delivery uniforms and visit any McDonald’s outlet to enjoy a free McChicken meal.

Free McDonald’s meals for food delivery riders on 20 July

In a press release, McDonald’s Singapore announced the return of McDonald’s Rider’s Day next Thursday (20 July).

The fast food chain is marking the occasion to commemorate, celebrate and appreciate food delivery riders for their hard work.

McDonald’s first held the event last year, distributing 15,500 free meals — each comprising two pieces of Salt & Pepper Chicken McCrispy and a Banana Pie.

Additionally, riders received a bottle of ice cold mineral water to quench their thirst after a hard day’s work.

Get McChicken & Cocoa-Nut Pie on the house

For this year’s Rider’s Day, McDonald’s aims to distribute 30,000 meals, nearly twice the amount they gave out last year.

The meals for this year will comprise:

a McChicken burger

Cocoa-Nut Pie

Dasani Water

Promo code for 6pc Chicken McNuggets

To qualify for the meal, food delivery riders simply have to visit any McDonald’s outlet in Singapore between 12pm and 8pm next Thursday (20 July) and be in their delivery uniform.

Riders can check their nearest outlets on the McDonald’s app, which they can download from Google Play or the App Store.

Kudos to McDonald’s Singapore for bringing back such a meaningful event. Hopefully, with such incentives, riders will know how much the community appreciates them.

