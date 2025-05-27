‘Just use a spoon!’: British etiquette coach gets slammed for using fork to eat rice

British etiquette coach slammed for showing how to eat rice using fork

A British etiquette coach offended rice lovers worldwide after posting a video of himself eating rice with a fork.

William Hanson posted his dining etiquette tip on Instagram last Saturday (24 May), and in less than a week, the video garnered nearly 20 million views.

“This is the British way to eat rice,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “I’m sure it makes sense to someone.”

Coach advises viewers to push rice onto back of fork

In the 19-second clip, Mr Hanson sat at a dining table with several utensils set for a formal meal.

However, there was only one dish on his plate — a generous serving of steamed white rice.

Taking the two utensils from the table, he reminded the audience to keep the fork rightside down whenever it is used with a knife.

“When eating rice with both a fork and a knife, just like peas, we pushed the rice onto the back of the fork and eat like so,” he said while shoving a measly amount of rice onto his fork.

Netizens slam British etiquette coach for incorrect way of eating rice

Despite their differences, netizens from all around the globe — especially Asia — came together to criticise the coach’s way of eating rice, asking him to simply eat rice with a spoon.

Many believed he was in no position to advise others how to eat rice, likely referencing the common stereotype that Caucasians do not know the proper way to cook rice.

Others asked if he was giving tips for weight loss or digestion as it would take longer than usual to finish rice with a fork.

One user even joked that the coach might teach viewers how to drink soup using chopsticks next.

Meanwhile, some speculated that the content creator may just be making up tips that would incite anger from the audience.

However, it appears that it is fairly common for people in the UK to eat rice using a fork.

In fact, a female etiquette expert was similarly slammed several years ago for saying rice is eaten in a formal setting using a fork and telling people not to shovel their food.

Also read: British Etiquette Expert Shows How To Eat Rice With Fork & Knife, Leaves Asians Confused

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @williamhanson on Instagram.