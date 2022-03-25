Asians Confused By British Etiquette Expert Demo On Eating Rice With Fork & Knife

For Asians, rice is a staple that’s renowned for its simplicity, convenience, and versatility — you can pair it with almost any dish and it is almost impossible to go wrong.

However, most people would agree that the best utensil for eating rice is the spoon.

Therefore, when a British etiquette expert demonstrated eating rice with a fork and knife, many Asians – likely Uncle Roger as well – were left slightly confused.

British woman demos eating rice with fork & knife

The video shared on Facebook began with the etiquette expert explaining that it is important not to “shovel” rice into one’s mouth when eating in “formal western dining” settings.

She elaborated that “shovelling” means using a fork to scoop up rice before putting it into one’s mouth.

In contrast, she says diners should use a knife to push rice onto the fork before neatly placing it into their mouth.

When one is done with their meal, the lady says diners should place the fork and knife at the 4- or 6-o-clock position to indicate to servers that they’ve finished eating.

Asians bewildered by her method of eating rice

Many Asians were understandably shookened by the lady’s way of eating rice.

A Facebook user shared their unadulterated disappointment rooted in their identity as someone of Southeast Asian descent.

Another suggested that the lady should have simply used a spoon.

This netizen took the opportunity to share the simple joy of eating rice with bare hands.

Staying true to our roots

It’s certainly interesting to see someone eating rice with a fork and knife, especially given how most of us do not think twice about using a spoon when rice is on the menu.

But perhaps as the lady shared, this is perhaps how things are done in “formal western dining” settings.

Would you be keen on trying this method of eating rice? Do let us know in the comments.

