Four Star Black Friday Sale Has Up To 80% Off Mattresses & Furniture For Christmas Revamps

Four Star Black Friday Sale Happening From 23 To 27 Nov

Christmas is now just weeks away, and streets and buildings all over Singapore are lined with dazzling lights and festive decor to mark the upcoming occasion.

Similarly, it’s time to spruce up your home before having guests over for all those year-end gatherings.

If you’re due for a furniture update, you might find just what you need at Four Star’s Black Friday sale, happening from 23 to 27 Nov at its Eunos warehouse.

In true Black Friday-style, you’ll find huge discounts of up to 80% on mattresses, bed frames, sofas, dining sets, and more spread out across the 7,000 sq ft space.

Four Star mattresses to keep you recharged for the holidays

With all the events you’ll be planning and attending, getting quality sleep is key to staying fresh and energised throughout.

If you’ve been haunted by bodyaches, getting a mattress that provides enough posture and back support will be the best Christmas gift for yourself. And you won’t be hurting your pocket with prices like these:

Single size mattress — from S$199

Super Single size mattress — from S$299

Queen size mattress — from S$399

King size mattress — from S$499

As its name suggests, the Four Star Chiro+ series is designed to provide orthopaedic posture and spinal support.

Its mattresses are made with a special spring system and materials that give them extra durability and firmness to help you wake up feeling like a spry teen.

On hot and humid nights, keeping the aircon turned on all night doesn’t have to be your only option to stay cool. Mattresses made with breathable, cooling material, such as Four Star’s Detense ArcticSilk Advanze Aire Flex mattresses, can make a difference by helping you sweat less and sleep more.

With a silk-like feel that is cool to the touch and the ability to disperse heat quickly, they also promote better sleep by discharging static electricity from your body, which reduces muscle tension and stress.

This minimises tossing and turning through the night, letting you enjoy a deeper and more relaxing slumber.

If you have sensitive skin, you might want to opt for Four Star’s Tencel mattresses. Soft, breathable, and environmentally friendly to boot, they’re gentle on your skin and good for Mother Earth.

Going to bed with peace of mind is also vital for good sleep, and the Tencel mattresses can certainly give you that as they’ve been rigorously tested for harmful substances.

With so many Singaporeans proven to lack sleep, there’s no better time than the holidays to catch up on proper shut-eye with the right mattress.

Bed frames to complete your sleeping haven & add storage

The right bed frame can elevate not only your mattress – literally – but also your entire bedroom and mood when you enter the room.

Four Star offers bed frames that come in a wide selection of designs and customisation options to suit various aesthetics and needs.

For instance, you can choose between synthetic leather or fabric upholstery, and wooden or metal legs.

Furthermore, their headboards are fitted on divan bases, which are constructed with a sturdy wooden frame to ensure they last.

Design aside, having some extra storage room is also worth considering, especially since spaciousness may not be a luxury that many flats have.

If that’s the case, a storage bed frame will do the trick.

There’s an array of options at Four Star as you can choose from storage bed frames with drawers, side cabinets, or tops that can be lifted completely.

To enable easy lifting so you can store essentials whenever you need, they are all equipped with a German hydraulic lift system, which comes with 10 years’ warranty.

Like the standard bed frames, you can customise them by choosing either synthetic leather or fabric upholstery.

Beyond storage, you can also overcome a lack of rooms with pull-out beds.

These will come in handy if you need to share a bedroom with the kids or have a guest stay the night.

Ensuring everyone in the household gets a good night’s sleep is a surefire way to make spirits bright.

Sofas & dining sets to freshen up your home

Once you’ve got your bed picked out and customised to your liking, it’s time to look to wardrobes.

Being the main source of storage space in the bedroom, it should be tailored to your needs and the room’s dimensions as much as possible.

At Four Star’s Black Friday sale, you’ll find plenty of ways to customise it, such as deciding the exact size, adding hanging racks and drawers, and retrofitting ceiling height concealers to give it a more seamless look.

Besides your bedroom, the living and dining rooms are important too since these are where you and your guests will spend the most time.

To put life back into your living room, a chic and comfy new couch is a good place to start.

From three-seater sofas to recliners, variety certainly won’t be lacking at the Four Star Black Friday sale.

Depending on the size of your room or the number of guests you’re expecting, you can choose between one-seater, two-seater, or three-seater options, along with L-shaped designs.

In addition, there will be sofas you can niftily convert into beds when you crave a quick nap in between visits.

Apart from that, you can give your living room a more cohesive look with TV consoles and coffee tables that complement your sofa.

For the dining room, a new set of tables and chairs can go a long way in making the space feel brand new.

Similar to Four Star’s bed frames, there will be chairs and tables of various designs and materials at the sale to let you put together the dining set you’ve always wanted for your dream home.

Free suitcases, multicookers & pillows for Four Star Black Friday shoppers

On top of storewide discounts of up to 80%, Four Star’s Black Friday shoppers stand a chance to take home a host of freebies.

Depending on how much you spend, here’s what you can expect to redeem:

Philips multicooker with purchases of S$5,000 and above

American Tourister luggage with purchases of S$4,000 and above

Four Star Tencel Memory Foam Pillow with purchases of S$2,000 and above

Tencel Memory Foam Pillow with purchases of S$2,000 and above Four Star Mattress Protector with purchases of S$1,000 and above

Additionally, all mattresses have a warranty of up to 15 years, and there’s a free extended warranty of two years for selected sofas as well.

To help lighten the financial load a little bit, 0% instalment plans will be available, along with free delivery, free taxi fee reimbursement, and free parking upon checkout.

Sounds good, right? Well, go right ahead and start planning your trip to the sale with these details:

Four Star Black Friday Sale

Address: Singapore Handicrafts Building, 72 Eunos Avenue 7, #01-01, Singapore 409570

Date: 23-27 Nov

Opening hours: 10am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar & Eunos Stations

For more information, check out Four Star’s website and follow them on Facebook.

Jazz up your home for the ho-ho-holidays & beyond

Revamping your crib is a major undertaking, so knowing you saved good money while still investing in quality products can take some of the edge off.

With furniture that’s customised to your needs and preferences, your home can work hand-in-hand with you to play the role of consummate host to your guests this jolly season.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star.