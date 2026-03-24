Driver trapped after garbage truck collides with tree in Hougang, gets extricated by SCDF

3 people sent to hospital after garbage truck crashes into tree in Hougang

A garbage truck driver was trapped in his vehicle on Tuesday (24 March) after he crashed into a tree in Hougang.

Rescuers had to pull back the crumpled metal of the truck to free him, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on the same day.

1 trapped in driver’s seat after garbage truck hits tree

SCDF responded to the accident at about 5.50am on 24 March, which involved a garbage truck that had crashed into a tree near the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Hougang Street 12.

Photos showed the truck’s cabin had crumpled significantly due to the impact.

This caused one person to be trapped in its driver’s seat.

Rescuers climb into garbage truck cabin to free driver

Firefighters from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Changi Fire Station responded to the accident.

They were joined by rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

Hydraulic rescue equipment created space by pulling back the dashboard and steering wheel, which had been forced inwards by the collision.

At the same time, DART rescuers clambered into the crumpled cabin to free the driver’s trapped lower body.

3 people conveyed to CGH

Eventually, the driver was successfully extricated from the wreckage and carefully placed on a stretcher.

He appeared to have blood on his face, according to a photo.

The victim was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH), SCDF said.

Additionally, two other people were assessed for minor injuries and were conveyed to the same hospital.

Also read: Garbage truck & Lalamove van get into accident in Pasir Ris, road blocked for hours

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