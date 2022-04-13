PAP Says Ex-GE2020 Hopeful Ivan Lim Not Involved In Keppel Bribes, Allegations Of Behaviour Subjective

PAP Clears Allegations Against Ex-GE2020 Potential Candidate Ivan Lim

The 2020 general elections (GE) were memorable as contesting parties introduced a slew of new candidates. All eyes were on them, though PAP candidate Ivan Lim eventually stole the spotlight after several allegations surfaced against him.

Accusations included his alleged involvement in multiple scandals with Keppel as well as controversial interactions with other individuals, which forced his withdrawal.

In light of the claims, PAP started an investigation into Lim’s actions following the conclusion of GE2020. Two years later, they have finally revealed the results of their review.

Ivan Lim not involved in bribe, allegations of behaviour varied

In a statement to The Straits Times (ST) on 12 Apr, a spokesperson for PAP confirmed that the party regards Singaporeans’ concerns seriously and has conducted a thorough fact-finding exercise.

The review evaluated two sides to the allegations against Lim — that he was involved in Brazilian commercial deals of Keppel Offshore and Marine (O&M), and his allegedly inappropriate behaviour with others.

The accusations implicated Lim in the Espirito Santo floating production and offloading vessel project, based on surfaced reports.

According to ST, PAP’s investigations revealed that Lim had instead monitored a project delivered to SBM Offshore, headquartered in the Netherlands. This was apparently not one of the deals accusers had named.

PAP added that Lim was responsible for projects in Keppel Shipyard and did not negotiate any commercial deals. On this, a PAP spokesman reportedly said,

His (Lim’s) public statements on this matter were truthful and factual.

Regarding Lim’s alleged behaviour with others, the spokesman said that PAP received both positive and negative feedback.

Noting the range of responses, the spokesman claimed,

There is no question about Mr Lim’s integrity and honesty, and his sincerity in wanting to serve the community.

When the allegations first surfaced in 2020, Lim withdrew his candidacy before Nomination Day citing the need to prevent his controversy from overshadowing the core issues of the elections. However, he added that the allegations were “baseless”.

Lim had been walking the ground in Jurong GRC prior to the accusations.

After his withdrawal, PAP stated that Lim continued to volunteer in programmes supporting lower-income families in the area.

Divided reactions to investigation findings

While PAP’s sharing of their findings is appreciated, their conclusions have resulted in mixed reviews among the public.

Some Redditors reacting to the news questioned the length of time the party took complete investigations.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction with the results, urging for more concrete findings into Lim’s involvement with Keppel and his past behaviour.

Now that the party has cleared the allegations against Lim, some netizens want to know if PAP will field him again in the next GE.

Ending their statement, PAP stressed that their candidate selection process continues to be rigorous and comprehensive.

The spokesman stated that the party will conduct a fair selection process that commits candidates from different backgrounds. This will ensure Parliament represents the different aspirations and concerns of Singaporeans.

He declared that PAP will try their best to “select and field candidates with good character, competence and passion to serve Singapore and Singaporeans”.

Time to turn a new page in the book

Though it’s tempting to hash out controversies over and over again, perhaps the results can appease the public enough to let the matter go. After all, Lim has long exited the electoral race, in a way, paying his dues.

As put forth by another MP in 2020, a few bad moments should not define Lim’s career. We hope that he continues to prove himself to Singaporeans in light of the concluded investigation.

Featured image courtesy of PAP on YouTube.