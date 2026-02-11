GetGo car gets ‘stuck’ on slope in Bishan HDB carpark, 49-year-old driver assisting investigations

GetGo car seen stranded after it reverses into bushes of Bishan Street carpark

A GetGo car was left awkwardly stranded at a Bishan HDB carpark after it partially reversed onto a sloped landscaped area filled with plants and bushes.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News it was alerted to the incident on 22 Jan 2026 at about 4.30pm.

A 49-year-old male driver is currently assisting with investigations.

GetGo car seen stuck at Bishan HDB carpark

The incident first surfaced on Facebook after being shared by the SGRV FRONT MAN Facebook page on 22 Jan.

According to the post, the GetGo vehicle was spotted “stuck” at Block 248 Bishan Street 22 at around 6pm.

The caption cheekily read, “another driver paying 10k to GetGo”, referencing a recent case involving a TribeCar renter who was reportedly charged S$10.6K following an accident.

Photos accompanying the post show a grey GetGo car reversed up a parking lot, with part of the vehicle mounted on a sloped, landscaped patch beside the open-air carpark.

The car appeared unable to move, with its rear wheels elevated on the incline.

Police alerted to accident at service road

In response to queries from MS News, the SPF said it was alerted to an accident “involving a car at the service road of Block 248 Bishan Street 22”.

“A 49-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations,” the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

GetGo confirms no injuries reported

In response to media queries by MS News, GetGo also confirmed that it was aware of the incident and said that no injuries were reported.

“At GetGo, the safety of our users and the community is of utmost importance,” a GetGo spokesperson said.

“Our priority continues to be ensuring the safety of our users and offering the necessary support.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.