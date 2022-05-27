GetGo Car Crashes Through Kranji Road Railings, Netizens Hope Nobody Was Hurt

GetGo Rental Car Crashes Through Kranji Road Railings On 27 May

UPDATE (5.30pm, 27 May): SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Kranji Way on 27 May at about 7.05am. They subsequently conveyed a person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

–

Rental car services have become increasingly popular these days, especially since some may find owning a vehicle in Singapore unattainable.

However, rented or bought, the responsibility as a driver remains the same. Unfortunately, this GetGo rental car driver apparently wasn’t careful enough and crashed into some railings along Kranji Road.

Although details of how the incident unfolded remain scarce at the moment, netizens all agree that the driver should have been more alert at the wheel.

In response to queries from MS News, the rental car company said that the case is currently under investigation.

GetGo car allegedly crashes through Kranji Road railings

On Friday (27 May), TikTok user @dinhtuan.99 uploaded a video of a GetGo that apparently crashed into some drain railings.

According to the Traffics accident.SG Facebook page, which also shared the clip, the crash occurred along Kranji Road.

The Ssangyong Tivoli appeared to have rammed through the barriers and into a wire fence. The back half of the car remained on the path while the front part is tilted downwards into the drain.

There also appeared to be serious damage to the front of the car.

The video shows a man walking towards the vehicle, presumably checking on the situation.

Netizens wonder what happened

Since the impact of the crash looked severe, many netizens were concerned for the safety of the driver and that of any passengers.

Some commented that the driver should have been more careful while driving the rental car.

While no casualties have been reported at the time of writing, a few netizens noticed there was a man in blue pants lying on the road behind the car.

Quite worryingly, the start of the clip shows exactly that.

Some guessed that the GetGo car could have run into a motorcycle as the video shows the wheels of a bike just beside it.

When MS News reached out to GetGo for more information, a spokesperson replied they are not able to give any comments as investigations are still ongoing.

We have also contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and will update the article once they get back.

Hope there were no casualties

Rental car or not, all drivers should be sensible and drive safely at all times.

As netizens said, fingers crossed that everyone is okay and that there weren’t any serious injuries — or worse.

We hope investigations into the crash run smoothly to hold any responsible parties accountable and to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

