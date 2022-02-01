Gigantic Tiger Tail Runs Through China Louis Vuitton Store To Usher In CNY

This Chinese New Year makes us thrilled to usher in the Year of the Tiger. While you’ve probably bought enough tiger decor for your home, this store has taken the theme to the next level.

Louis Vuitton (LV) opened its third Maison in China featuring gigantic tiger tail installations running from the interior to the exterior of the outlet.

Source

Here’s a sneak peek at what you’ll find inside. (Spoiler alert: It’s not a giant beast.)

Gigantic tiger tail runs through Louis Vuitton store

Located in Chengdu, the LV store resides in a traditional western Sichuan-style building with a courtyard spanning 10,700 square feet (994 sq m).

Source

For the Year of the Tiger, LV has placed tiger tail installations that traverse across the three-storey building.

Source

From certain angles, the intimidating feature makes it looks like a giant beast is taking shelter inside.

Source

But once you navigate your way around the store, you’ll find that it’s just a humongous, fluffy tail that seems to never end.

Even if you don’t intend to step inside, you won’t be able to resist seeing more of the unusual decor.

Source

As you browse atas shoes, you’ll find a tail near the roof that seemingly runs through the floor below, only to make its way to the top of the shelf.

Source

Sometimes the tiger tail can even block your path, forcing you to travel across other areas.

Source

Design highlights their appreciation for Chinese culture

LV’s ambitious design apparently aims to highlight the brand’s appreciation for Chinese culture. Kudos to them because we’re loving the traditional elements with a modern twist.

Source

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the store is adjacent to the historic Guangdong Hall, which was built in the early period of the Republic of China.

Source

When you’re not busy following the tiger tail, you’ll discover artworks designed by Chinese artists, as well as furniture crafted by native designers.

Follow the tiger tail to nowhere

Because of their creative take on the Year of the Tiger, this LV outlet definitely deserves to be on every fashionista’s bucket list.

Even those who won’t be there for the shopping can have endless fun just following the tiger tail that leads them nowhere.

As far as photo ops go, this store has probably the most exciting one yet. Hopefully, Singapore’s LV stores can follow in their footsteps.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 大吃一族 Big Eater on Facebook.