Girl in China climbs door frame at clinic in desperate attempt to escape root canal

Girl climbs door frame like ‘Spiderman’ to avoid treatment

A girl in Jiangsu, China, has gone viral after climbing a door frame at a dental clinic to avoid a root canal procedure.

The incident occurred on Monday (22 Sept) at Beimei Yongkang Dental Clinic in Yancheng city while the child was visiting with her family.

Staff recalled that the girl became visibly anxious as the dentist and nurse prepared for the procedure.

In a sudden move, she rushed to the door and started to climb the frame like “Spiderman”, refusing to come down.

The clinic’s surveillance cameras captured the entire episode that left the dental team amused and bewildered.

In the footage, the girl can be seen gripping the frame tightly and speedily pulling herself up while medical staff try to calm her down.

Mother says daughter enjoys climbing door frames at home

The video of the girl’s antics has since gone viral online, with many netizens sharing their amusement.

Most praised her climbing skills, while one netizen found her “cute and helpless” act endearing.

The girl’s mother explained that her child enjoys climbing door frames at home and is naturally lively and mischievous.

“I was outside and only realised she had climbed up when the nurse called me. I really didn’t expect this,” she said.

