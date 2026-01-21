Go-Ahead bus makes wrong turn into Loyang landed estate, hits several vehicles

Go-Ahead S’pore apologises after bus hits parked cars in Loyang estate

In the early hours of Tuesday (20 Jan) morning, a Go-Ahead Singapore bus made a wrong turn into a private estate in Loyang.

CCTV footage posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed it travelling along the cramped road and hitting vehicles in its wake.

Go-Ahead bus drags parked van away in Loyang estate

The clip, recorded from a house in the area, had the time stamp of 4.56am on 20 Jan.

It showed the public bus ambling down the road and making a left turn.

While turning, it shook heavily from side to side, as if it had hit something.

After it passed, a van parked on the roadside had vanished, seemingly dragged away by the bus.

Incident occurred during temporary closure of Loyang Ave

In a Facebook post that afternoon, Go-Ahead Singapore confirmed that its bus was involved in a traffic incident along Loyang Rise that morning.

As there was a temporary closure of Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 7, the bus captain involved made an incorrect turn into Loyang Rise.

In the process, the bus grazed several vehicles parked along the roadside.

70-year-old bus driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident along Loyang Rise at about 5.05am on 20 Jan.

It involved a bus and three cars, with no injuries reported, it added.

A 70-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Go-Ahead apologises for incident

Go-Ahead said it was “deeply sorry” for the distress, inconvenience and damage caused, adding:

We take full responsibility for this incident.

The transport operator has sent a team to visit the affected Loyang residents in person.

Residents whose vehicles were affected but could not be reached by the company may contact its customer service at 6812 6469 from 7.30am to 10.00pm, or email enquiries@go-aheadsingapore.com.

Go-Ahead is undergoing a safety time-out with all its bus captains “to reinforce adherence to established procedures”, it also stated.

MP visits estate, says she will support residents

Ms Valerie Lee, an MP for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, visited the estate on Tuesday evening, she said in a Facebook post.

She spoke with the residents and praised their understanding and calmness over the situation.

She added that Go-Ahead has been assisting the affected residents, with the relevant agencies also following up on the matter.

She promised that her team would continue monitoring the situation and do their “very best” to support residents.

