Golden Village Has LINE FRIENDS Jungle Brown Tumblers On Sale From 26 Nov

As 2020 draws to an end, fans of LINE FRIENDS have much to celebrate as a variety of merch have been popping up, vying for their attention.

Earlier this year, there was Choco EZ-Charm and LINE FRIENDS fridge, as well as the Singapore’s very first PLAY LINE FRIENDS store official opening in Funan.

There’s more cuteness to gush over, as cinema operator Golden Village (GV) will be releasing their exclusive Jungle Brown combo on Thursday (26 Nov).

Image courtesy of Golden Village

They’re super adorable, and we imagine Brown fans will be tumbling over each other to get these tumblers.

Golden Village LINE FRIENDS Jungle Brown combo

According to Golden Village’s media release, the LINE FRIENDS Jungle Brown combo set comes with a Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumbler.

Image courtesy of Golden Village

That means if you’re planning to collect both, you’ll have to buy 2 popcorn combo sets.

Raffy Brown is wearing a giraffe costume, while Dino Brown, as the name suggests, dons a dinosaur getup.

Image courtesy of Golden Village

The set, which costs $19.50, comes with:

1 large drink

1 large popcorn

1 Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumbler

But if you’re a GV member, you can get the set at $1 off.

Available online & in-store from 26 Nov

LINE FRIENDS enthusiasts can snag the combo sets online or at popcorn counters at all GV cinemas from 26 Nov.

Image courtesy of Golden Village

If you’re sticking to a healthy diet, you can forget the popcorn and buy just the Raffy Brown or Dino Brown tumbler instead.

Each tumbler costs $16.50, which you can get from GV’s online store here.

You can then choose the GV cinema you’d like to collect it from — except for GV at Capitol Singapore.

Beary cute tumblers available while stocks last

We hear that these beary cute tumblers are available while stocks lasts, so you may want to ask your LINE FRIENDS buddies out to get them together.

Featured image courtesy of Golden Village.