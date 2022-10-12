Halloween Drive-Through Location Revealed As Golden Mile Tower Carpark, Customers Demand S$45 Ticket Refund

Halloween Drive-Through Location Changed To Golden Mile Tower Carpark From Kampong Wak Hassan

As Halloween draws near, many folks are making plans to celebrate the spooky occasion, including joining special events.

One such event is a drive-through, where cars pass through a tunnel or road full of scare actors. Rising to popularity recently, a local event organiser promoted such an event at Kampong Wak Hassan, an allegedly haunted road in Sembawang.

Unfortunately, they later changed the location to the carpark at Golden Mile Tower, much to the dismay of those who had already bought tickets.

Upset by the sudden turn of events, some customers demanded refunds for their S$45 tickets.

Halloween drive-through location changed to Golden Mile Tower carpark due to permit issues

The event, which also went by ‘Singapore’s First Momok Drive Thru’, was first advertised on Facebook on 26 Aug, claiming to be the country’s first and only ‘drive-through haunted house’.

In their marketing material, the organisers indicated that the event would occur in the vicinity of Kampong Wak Hassan.

For those who may be unfamiliar, Kampong Wak Hassan has long been the location behind some of the most fabled supernatural happenings in Singapore.

Here’s a video telling one of the many alleged ghost stories there.

Considering the novelty of the event, it’s no surprise that ticket sales went smoothly — until 23 Sep, when the organisers made a surprise announcement. Due to an issue with permits to close the road surrounding Kampong Wak Hassan, the organisers had to change the event’s location.

However, they promised that the replacement venue would be an equally “iconic haunted location”.

Since then, they continued to give timely updates, in their attempt to secure the best location while awaiting responses from the relevant authorities.

After weeks of anticipation, the organiser revealed that the new location will be at the open-air carpark at Golden Mile Tower.

Evidently not as ‘iconic’ as the original venue, customers were up in arms over the outcome.

Disgruntled customers lash out after organisers reveal new location

On 8 Oct, a disgruntled customer took to Facebook to air their grievances after the reveal.

The OP describes their disappointment after allegedly being told that they won’t get a refund according to the contract.

They also compiled various comments from other customers who shared similar sentiments.

Some noted that the location is neither iconic nor haunted and is not worth the price they paid for the tickets.

Another comment suggested that the organisers should’ve secured a venue before selling tickets.

Comparing the initial location with the new one, an unhappy customer seemingly refused to proceed with the event as they doubt they’d be “scared shitless”.

A frequent visitor of Golden Mile Tower even claimed that they always chill at the open-air carpark with friends, and it’s not eerie at all.

Event organisers offer refunds for S$45 tickets

After the vocal uproar, the event organisers announced that they will be offering refunds to anyone who requests them.

However, customers will not get the full amount back as they’ll be deducting ticketing system fees from each ticket.

The organisers will also only accommodate refunds for tickets bought before they announced the change in venue. Those who want a refund should email them at the address in the post above.

MS News has reached out to the organisers for comments on the matter. We will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PESG FANS PAGE on Facebook and Facebook.