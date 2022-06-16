Ferry Services From HarbourFront To Batam & Karimun Resume, Will Have Enhanced Safety Measures

Singapore Cruise Centre To Resume Ferry Services From HarbourFront With Enhanced Safety Measures

During the pandemic, many international transport services were temporarily halted to curb the spread of the virus.

Now that Singapore is heading towards a new normal, more opportunities to travel are finally opening up again.

From Wednesday (15 Jun), ferry services from HarbourFront to Batam and Karimun Islands have resumed.

Service providers have reportedly stepped up safety measures in order to bolster their Covid-19 defences.

HarbourFront Passenger Terminal resumes ferry services on 15 Jun

The Singapore Cruise Centre announced the revival of its ferry services to Batam and Karimun Islands in a press release on Thursday (16 Jun).

This comes after Singapore lifted its Covid-19 travel restrictions in Apr 2022 and Indonesia stopped requiring pre-departure tests the month after.

Chief Executive Officer Mr Lee Seng Chee says they had been looking forward to resuming their services since May 2022.

We have made preparations for the opening of HarbourFront Passenger Terminal since May 2022 and we are excited about the resumption of ferry services at the HarbourFront Passenger Terminal from 15 June 2022.

Similarly, Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal will also continue operations to Batam and Bintan islands.

Therefore, passengers can enjoy more choices when planning their travels to and from these locations.

Enhanced safety measures & facilities

As if the revival of the ferry services wasn’t exciting enough, service providers are promising better facilities on board, like hospital-grade MERV-14 filters that ensure cleaner air quality.

The Singapore Cruise Centre also assured passengers that they’ve stepped up safety measures.

In order to do this, they’ve reportedly deployed disinfection robots at Tanah Merah and HarbourFront Terminals to sanitise high-touch points.

Now that you know that your experience will be a safe one, you might want to start booking your trips soon. Those who’d like to depart from HarbourFront may contact the regional ferry operators below:

Ferry Operators Website Contact Batam Fast https://www.batamfast.com +65 6270 2228 Horizon Fast https://horizonfastferry.com.sg/ +65 6276 6711 Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel Unavailable +65 6278 3167 Majestic Fast https://www.majesticfastferry.com.sg/ +65 6278 7688 / +65 6278 9688 Sindo https://www.sindoferry.com.sg/ +65 6331 4122 / +65 6331 4123

A check across the websites show that round trips cost around S$80.

Looking forward to more exciting ways to travel

Since the Causeway is likely to experience congestions for a while, a ferry ride to a nearby island would be an exciting alternative for a short getaway.

Besides escaping the city life, you’ll also get to enjoy the calming sea view.

So if you have yet to go on a well-deserved trip, this might just be a sign to do so soon.

