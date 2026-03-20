Haze risk in S’pore due to dry & warm conditions in coming week, temperature could go up to 36°C

Dry & warm conditions over S’pore may lead to increased hotspot activity & continued haze risk: NEA

Singaporeans affected by the haze recently have more reason to be concerned as there will be a “continued risk of smoke haze” over the coming week.

This will be due to dry and warm conditions that are expected from now till the end of next week, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a Facebook post on Friday (20 March) night.

Dry & warm conditions plus prevailing winds may lead to haze risk

The dry and warm conditions are predicted over Singapore and the surrounding region starting from this weekend, NEA said.

The prevailing winds will blow from the northeast, it added.

Furthermore, hotspots with smoke plumes were observed in Central Sumatra and Johor on Friday.

This trifecta may bring about “an increase in hotspot activity and a continued risk of smoke haze”, the agency forecast.

Maximum temperature might go up to 36°C on some days

Singapore may also be subjected to “warmer conditions” in the coming week, NEA warned.

That means daily maximum temperatures could hit 35°C to 36°C on some days.

NEA advised members of the public to minimise the risk of heat stress and heat-related illnesses by referring to its Heat Stress Advisory.

The information will aid them in determining whether they should take part in prolonged outdoor activities, it added.

PSI in some areas in Moderate range on Friday night

As of 7pm on Friday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) ranged from 45 to 57, NEA said.

This is within the Good to Moderate range.

At 11pm, this was more or less maintained, with the central part of Singapore having the highest PSI value of 58.

NEA is monitoring the overall air quality situation and will provide updates if necessary, it added.

Also read: More warm days expected in 2nd half of March, temperature may exceed 35°C on a few days

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Featured image adapted from National Environment Agency (NEA) on Facebook and Andrew Tan via CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore on Facebook.