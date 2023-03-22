160 HDB Flats In Estates Like Hougang, Bishan & Tampines Available For Open Booking

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

HDB Announces New Batch Of Flats For Open Booking Exercise Available From 28 Mar

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) of Singapore has announced a new batch of flats for its Open Booking of Flats exercise. 160 units will be up for grabs in mature estates and non-mature estates.

The online portal to book a flat will open on Tuesday (28 Mar) at 8pm, and will remain accessible for 24 hours. This means that applications will close on Wednesday (29 Mar), at 7.59pm.

HDB shared this piece of news via a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday (22 Mar).

Flat types offered in Open Booking exercise range from 2-room Flexi to 5-room

According to the post, 160 HDB flats ranging from 2-room Flexi to 5-room and Executive flats will be available for the public to choose from.

These flats are located all over the country. Most of them are in mature estates such as:

Ang Mo Kio (2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room & 5-room)

Bedok (4-room)

Bishan (3-room, 4-room & 5-room)

Bukit Merah (2-room Flexi, 3-room & 4-room)

Bukit Timah (2-room Flexi)

Clementi (4-room & 5-room)

Geylang (2 room Flexi, 3-room & 4-room)

Kallang/Whampoa (2-room Flexi, 4-room & 5-room)

Pasir Ris (Executive)

Queenstown (2-room Flexi, 3-room & 4-room)

Serangoon (4-room & 5-room)

Tampines (4-room)

Toa Payoh (2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room & 5-room)

There are also some flats in non-mature estates available for open booking, in areas such as:

Bukit Batok (2-room Flexi, 4-room & 5-room)

Choa Chu Kang (4-room)

Hougang (3-room, 4-room & 5-room)

Woodlands (5-room & Executive)

Yishun (4-room)

Prospective buyers should note the income ceiling to purchase some 3-room flats.

The 2-room Flexi listings on the portal are also on a short-lease basis of 40 years. Those interested in other lease periods should visit the individual project listings on the portal for more details.

Open Booking of Flats allows home buyers to book a flat as quick as possible

According to SingSaver, HDB’s Open Booking of Flats exercise is made up of the flats that were left unsold during the Sale of Balance Flats exercise. These include leftover flats from Build to order (BTO) exercises, flats homeowners gave up after selecting, and flats HDB repurchased from existing owners.

Per HDB, those who wish to buy a flat can apply online and get a queue number for flat booking on a first-come-first-served basis under the Open Booking of Flats exercise. With this, they are able to book a unit quickly — some as early as the next working day. This hence allows more buyers to move into their new homes earlier.

For more information, you may visit the March 2023 Open Booking of Flats portal here.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.