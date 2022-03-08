Heavy Vehicles Stuck In Lim Chu Kang Due To Flood On 8 Mar

Yesterday (7 Mar) afternoon, flash floods were reported in the Northwest and West of Singapore. Needless to say, Some roads users experienced difficulties while travelling on the road.

In Lim Chu Kang, a truck was unfortunately trapped and submerged near Nirvana Memorial Garden.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later arrived at the scene and rescued the truck driver.

Heavy flooding at Old Choa Chu Kang Road on 8 Mar

According to Lianhe Zaobao, heavy flooding occurred along Cemetery Central Street 25 on Monday (7 Mar) evening.

Nearby on Old Choa Chu Kang Road, a truck was submerged in brown floodwater. Footage of the trapped truck has since gone viral on social media.

Source

The water completely submerged the truck’s wheels and even ‘threatened’ to reach the vehicle’s windscreen.

A number of stationary heavy vehicles were also seen lining behind the submerged truck, presumably unable to move due to the flooded road ahead.

SCDF called for assistance at 3.45pm

Responding to MS News queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance along Old Chua Chu Kang Road at about 3.45pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, SCDF officers saw a driver stranded in his truck.

Source

Seeing this, rescuers proceeded cautiously into the water, which had an approximate depth of 1.5 metres.

After attaching a personal flotation device onto the driver, he was brought to safety about 10 metres away. Thankfully, no injuries were sustained.

Thundery showers expected to persist in March

For the first half of March, Singaporeans may expect intense rain on most days.

The showers will mostly occur in the afternoons and may last till the late evenings.

Check weather forecast before heading out

Given the rainy weather that’s forecasted for March, drivers and pedestrians should be especially vigilant when heading out to avoid such scenarios.

Apart from checking the weather forecast, perhaps it might be wise to pack an umbrella and a jacket into our bags, just in case.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg & SG Kaypoh 人！on Facebook.