Mandatory Testing For Residents At 103 Henderson Crescent & 55, 56 & 57 Lengkok Bahru

To ringfence any possible ongoing transmissions, authorities have been ramping up testing efforts, especially at residential blocks.

On Sunday (27 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that residents at 4 more blocks would undergo mandatory testing.

The affected blocks are Block 103 Henderson Crescent – where 4 Covid-19 cases were detected – and Block 55, 56, and 57 Lengkok Bahru, where viral fragments were found in wastewater samples.

Testing for both locations will be done on 28 and 29 Jun.

Henderson Crescent residents to undergo testing on 29 Jun

As of Sunday (27 Jun), 4 cases have been detected in 3 households living at Block 103 Henderson Crescent.

MOH will be conducting mandatory Covid-19 testing for all residents of the block to prevent wider and undetected transmission.

Testing is optional for those who have already tested negative from 23 Jun onwards.

Voluntary testing will also be carried out for visitors and those who have interacted with Block 103 residents between 7 and 26 Jun.

Tests will be conducted at the pavilion of Block 104B Henderson Crescent on 29 Jun between 9am and 4pm.

Contacts can also opt to get tested on an appointment basis at designated Regional Screening Centres on 28 and 29 Jun.

Lengkok Bahru residents mandatory testing on 28 & 29 Jun

At Block 55, 56, and 57 Lengkok Bahru, MOH will be conducting mandatory testing for residents, shop owners, and staff.

The testing exercise will be done at Block 53 Lengkok Bahru void deck on 28 and 29 Jun between 9am and 4pm.

Voluntary testing will be available for visitors and those who have interacted with residents, shop owners, and staff between 12 and 26 Jun.

For these possible contacts, testing will be by appointment only from 28 and 29 Jun at designated Regional Screening Centres stated here.

Testing can also be done at Block 53 Lengkok Bahru void deck on 30 Jun.

MOH encourages possible contacts to get tested

According to The Straits Times (ST), Lengkok Bahru and Henderson Crescent are less than 10 minutes walk away from Redhill MRT station.

Recently, residential blocks in the vicinity have been undergoing testing due to likely ongoing transmission linked to the Bukit Merah cluster.

MOH encourages those who have come into contact with residents at both locations to get tested.

When going for tests, residents will need to bring along their NRIC for identification.

Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely during this period. If feeling unwell, do seek immediate medical help.

Testing crucial to prevent ongoing transmissions

As Singapore moves towards treating Covid-19 as endemic, testing becomes crucial to prevent large-scale clusters.

So, we hope residents at the affected blocks and possible contacts will do their part by getting their swab tests.

Only then can we swiftly put a stop to ongoing transmissions.

