Singaporeans Give Back To Mother Earth By Picking Up Trash On The Beach

While many people celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday (9 May) in tribute to the matrons of their households, there still lies the Queen of them all — Mother Nature.

With the prevalent issue of littering in Singapore, a group of citizens decided to commemorate the day by picking up trash at what seems to be East Coast Park.

In a Facebook post by Ms Punzalan in Singapore Hikers on Sunday (9 May), the woman shared a wholesome experience of her group of friends and her cleaning up the park and beach.

Many netizens lauded their efforts in making these avenues truly a ‘clean and green’ city that Singapore is well-known for.

Picking up trash on the beach during Mother’s Day

According to Ms Punzalan, the group of hikers decided to dedicate precious time on Mother’s Day to clean up East Coast Park.

In a series of photos shared by the lady, it’s evident that there is a worrying issue of trash tossed haphazardly by many visitors.

Plastic pollution is a problem that needs to be tackled, especially at destinations like beaches.

As seen in the photos, the group picked up tons of plastic bottles.

Plastic waste affects the marine environment by jeopardising ocean health, as well as food safety and quality.

Waste that finds itself in the ocean affects climate change immensely, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Netizens sing praises of selfless deed

Many netizens commended the group on their noble act.

Imparting good habits onto kids from an early age is imperative. This mother commented that she’d like to bring her kids on this little expedition as a learning experience.

Although this post was posted on a hiking group, this user commended the group for going the extra mile by cleaning up the park and beach instead of merely going on hikes.

Lastly, this lady complimented the group by describing their actions as a meaningful Mother’s Day present to Mother Earth.

Dispense your waste into appropriate bins & recycle when possible

As humans, we should not be completely reliant on cleaners to maintain Singapore’s ‘clean and green’ image.

We ought to pick up after ourselves and make good use of the extensive amount of bins we have throughout our little red dot.

Above all else, kudos to the group of hikers who dedicated their day to clean up the beach, making it a serene place for recreational activities.

