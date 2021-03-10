Ho Ching Shares Tips On How To Properly Select Mask Size

During this pandemic, wearing a mask is critical to stopping or at least curbing the spread of Covid-19.

However, that is not only rule numero uno in preventing the virus spread. Wearing a mask correctly, and also choosing the right size for your mask need to be taken into consideration too.

As the 4th wave of mask collection from Temasek Foundation rolls out, Ho Ching took to Facebook to give protips on how to select your mask size.

She emphasises that size matters — and bigger does not necessarily mean better.

Size matters when choosing your mask

In a Facebook post by Ms Ho on Tuesday (9 Mar), the Temasek Holdings CEO listed out a couple of tips everyone should make note of when selecting your mask size at the vending machine.

In her post, she states that “measuring and getting the sizing right makes for a better fit”.

She also shared a couple of useful protips in another post in order to find the perfect fitting mask.

For example, one can use newspaper cutouts on the weekend, or have an Ambassador assist in getting the right size.

Ho Ching gives tips on how to select right mask size

Here are some key takeaway from the post:

Mask size is measured vertically from eye-level to chin:

S = 99mm or smaller M = 100mm to 115mm L = 116mm to 125mm XL = 126 or larger



Measure using cutouts from the weekend newspaper

Visit mask.stayprepared.sg

Pop by your nearby community centre for friendly ambassadors to assist you

Collect one mask for the entire family as a benchmark, before collecting the others

Tips on how to wear your mask safely and comfortably

Ms Ho also gave some useful tips on how to wear your mask comfortably and safely:

Pinch the metal strip over nose bridge for a good fit

Make sure your mask covers the bottom of chin

Adjust the ear loops to your desired comfort level

Buy a 3D frame for better breathability

Collection runs till 14 Mar

Kudos to Temasek Foundation for proving Singaporeans with reusable masks once again.

Also, thank you Ms Ho for highlighting the importance of choosing the correct mask size, and providing legitimate tips that are often overlooked.

A friendly reminder that mask collection runs till 14 Mar, so collect yours while it’s still available.

Let’s all do our part in keeping Singapore safe.

