Hooters Clarke Quay outlet to close down because of slow sales & manpower issues

Hooters at Clarke Quay to close on 31 Jan 2026, marking exit from Singapore after 30 years

American casual dining chain Hooters will close its sole remaining outlet in Singapore at Clarke Quay on 31 Jan 2026, ending its almost 30-year presence in the country.

The closure marks the brand’s complete exit from Singapore, following the shutdown of two other local outlets that had operated under different franchisees.

First Hooters outlet outside North America

Hooters first opened its Clarke Quay restaurant in 1996, making it the brand’s first international franchise outside North America and its first outlet in Asia.

The restaurant has remained a fixture along the Singapore River for decades, widely recognised for its American comfort food and its wait staff’s form-fitting uniforms.

Manpower shortages and slow sales cited

Managing Director of the Clarke Quay outlet Selena Chua told online news site Mothership that the decision to close was driven by prolonged manpower shortages and persistently slow sales.

She noted that staff salaries had been raised over the years in line with Singapore’s rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, the restaurant has also tried to keep menu prices affordable.

However, these efforts placed pressure on the business’ bottom line.

Hiring had also become increasingly difficult, as “most of the younger generation do not want to work in food and beverage”, she said.

According to Mothership, there are plans for a smaller bistro, with most of the 10 current Hooters floor and kitchen employees likely to be part of it.

However, it would not be part of the Hooters brand.

Clarke Quay management responds

A CQ @ Clarke Quay spokesperson confirmed the closure and thanked the restaurant for its “longstanding partnership”, The Straits Times reported.

The spokesperson expressed appreciation for Hooters being “part of CQ @ Clarke Quay’s vibrant landscape over the past 30 years”.

“As we continue to refresh and enhance CQ @ Clarke Quay, we remain committed to curating a diverse and exciting mix of offerings and experiences for our visitors,” the spokesperson added.

CQ @ Clarke Quay is a conserved historical landmark along the Singapore River, comprising restored shophouses and waterfront godowns.

According to CNA Lifestyle, it is managed by CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Closure follows Hooters’ US bankruptcy filing

The recent Singapore outlet closure comes after Hooters filed for bankruptcy in the United States (US) in March 2025.

It sought to address its US$376 million debt by selling all its company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by the company’s founders.

According to the Courier Journal, the chain currently directly owns and operates 151 outlets, with another 154 franchised locations, mainly in the US.

Reports have cited inflation, rising labour and food costs, and declining consumer spending as key challenges facing the brand in recent years.

