‘Singa(pore) Inferno’: Hougang police warn of love scams in creative video, netizens ‘fall’ for officer instead

Hougang police officer demonstrates ease of love scam in viral video, featuring fake voice and arm

The Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) recently went viral over a hilarious video demonstrating how easy it is for love scams to fool people.

Clever tricks and a handsome police officer quickly caught the attention of Singapore’s netizens, who may have taken the wrong message away.

Hougang police creates video to warn against love scams

Scams have become uncomfortably common in recent years in Singapore, coming in all shapes and sizes.

Among these are love scams, where the fraudsters pretend to seek romantic relationships.

Victims, usually drawn in by an attractive person on the other end who might not even be real, give away their details or send them money in hopes of igniting the relationship.

On 1 April, the Hougang NPC uploaded a video titled “SINGA(pore) INFERNO”, a play on the popular South Korean romantic reality show, Single’s Inferno.

The video showed a handsome police officer, whose name tag read Benjamin Cheah, seemingly holding a drink in his right hand.

However, he quickly revealed that there wasn’t actually anything in the cup.

Police officer reveals that he’s not even speaking

“Now, you think I’m holding the cup, but my hands are here,” he said as he then raised both hands while someone else moved their arm and cup away.

Bearing more twists and turns than a detective movie, the video then showed the officer turn his phone around to show that his voice was actually pre-recorded.

He had only been lip-syncing.

To top it off, viewers then realised we had been watching his reflection all along.

“Don’t believe everything you see online,” the officer warned.

Notably, he even went the extra effort of creating a mirrored police uniform for the video.

Netizen asks if Singapore Police Force made up of models

The video quickly went viral, gaining over 166,000 likes at press time.

However, most netizens appeared to have taken the wrong message away, being smitten by the handsome officer instead.

One joked that Hougang crime rates would be on the rise, as charmed admirers would want to be arrested by him.

“How to report a stolen heart?” another commenter asked.

If anything, the video proved that an attractive person on screen causes people to focus on the wrong thing entirely.

A third user asked if Singapore’s police force was comprised entirely of models.

Indeed, this wasn’t the first time that a Singaporean police officer has captured the hearts of netizens.

In 2024, a TikTok video by the Singapore Police Force attempting the viral outfit change trend left many netizens gushing.

Also read: ‘She just stole my heart’: Internet gushes over SPF officer showcasing different police uniforms

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Featured image adapted from @hougangnpc on Instagram.