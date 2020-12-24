Hundred Acre Creamery In Clementi Is A Winnie The Pooh-Inspired Café

Winnie the Pooh fans who want a culinary trip around the Hundred Acre Woods can finally make their wish come true in this ice cream shop.

Hundred Acre Creamery in Clementi offers gelatos in flavours like honey chrysanthemum, Mao Shan Wang durian, rocher, and pistachio.

Source

Winnie the Pooh is well-known for hoarding honey but this destination makes us imagine that he has yummy gelatos stashed in his private vault too

Hundred Acre Creamery is inspired by Winnie the Pooh

Hundred Acre Creamery is inspired by the fictional forest in Winnie the Pooh. Similar to the fictional realm, they hope patrons will encounter happiness while relishing their cold treats.

Source

The walls are even decorated with inspirational quotes said by the characters themselves for positive vibes.

Source

Yellow walls, lights, and furniture are iconic reminders of our beloved bear. If you have a Winnie the Pooh plushie, bring him along and he’ll fit right in this charming nook.

Source

Distinctive gelato flavours like honey chrysanthemum & durian

This Winnie the Pooh creamery offers mouth-watering and fresh gelatos made with quality ingredients with no artificial flavouring or colouring.

Source

Honey is Winnie the Pooh’s obsession! This is precisely why they offer this Honey Chrysanthemum & Cacao Nibs gelato, which would satisfy your sweet tooth.

Source

Some flavours can take us across countries, which seems to be the case for this dessert named “Dalat” — a coconut sorbet combined with luscious avocado cream.

The dessert is inspired by a Vietnamese city with the same name.

Source

To kickstart the New Year, their Vietnamese coffee gelato will give you the caffeine you need to stay up all-night-long to witness the end of 2020.

Source

Foodies can also snag a hearty breakfast by pairing their waffles with scoops of gelato.

Source

How to reach Winnie the Pooh creamery

Hundred Acre Creamery is a 17-minute walk from the Clementi MRT station. Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Address: 109 Clementi Street 11 #01-37 Singapore 120109

Opening hours: 12pm-12am, daily

Nearest MRT: Clementi (EW 23)

A trip to the Hundred Acre Wood

We may never be able to visit the Hundred Acre Wood but this destination seems to be the next best thing. You can binge on their honey gelato while Winnie the Pooh enjoys his honey jar.

Bring your friends along for a wholesome food trip this holiday season.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.