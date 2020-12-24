Hundred Acre Creamery In Clementi Is A Winnie The Pooh-Inspired Café
Winnie the Pooh fans who want a culinary trip around the Hundred Acre Woods can finally make their wish come true in this ice cream shop.
Hundred Acre Creamery in Clementi offers gelatos in flavours like honey chrysanthemum, Mao Shan Wang durian, rocher, and pistachio.
Winnie the Pooh is well-known for hoarding honey but this destination makes us imagine that he has yummy gelatos stashed in his private vault too
Hundred Acre Creamery is inspired by Winnie the Pooh
Hundred Acre Creamery is inspired by the fictional forest in Winnie the Pooh. Similar to the fictional realm, they hope patrons will encounter happiness while relishing their cold treats.
The walls are even decorated with inspirational quotes said by the characters themselves for positive vibes.
Yellow walls, lights, and furniture are iconic reminders of our beloved bear. If you have a Winnie the Pooh plushie, bring him along and he’ll fit right in this charming nook.
Distinctive gelato flavours like honey chrysanthemum & durian
This Winnie the Pooh creamery offers mouth-watering and fresh gelatos made with quality ingredients with no artificial flavouring or colouring.
Honey is Winnie the Pooh’s obsession! This is precisely why they offer this Honey Chrysanthemum & Cacao Nibs gelato, which would satisfy your sweet tooth.
Some flavours can take us across countries, which seems to be the case for this dessert named “Dalat” — a coconut sorbet combined with luscious avocado cream.
The dessert is inspired by a Vietnamese city with the same name.
To kickstart the New Year, their Vietnamese coffee gelato will give you the caffeine you need to stay up all-night-long to witness the end of 2020.
Foodies can also snag a hearty breakfast by pairing their waffles with scoops of gelato.
How to reach Winnie the Pooh creamery
Hundred Acre Creamery is a 17-minute walk from the Clementi MRT station. Here’s what you need to know to get there.
Address: 109 Clementi Street 11 #01-37 Singapore 120109
Opening hours: 12pm-12am, daily
Nearest MRT: Clementi (EW 23)
A trip to the Hundred Acre Wood
We may never be able to visit the Hundred Acre Wood but this destination seems to be the next best thing. You can binge on their honey gelato while Winnie the Pooh enjoys his honey jar.
Bring your friends along for a wholesome food trip this holiday season.
