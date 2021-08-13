ICA Finds Pistol Replicas Declared As Toys For Kids At Pasir Panjang Scanning Station

Folks from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) have deterred many attempts to smuggle contraband items onto our shores. Despite their numerous successes, it seems there are still smugglers who are keen on trying their luck.

Last Saturday (7 Aug), ICA officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station found 12 sets of pistol replicas declared as “kids’ toys”.

As pistol replicas are considered controlled items under the Arms and Explosive Act, the case has been referred to the Singapore Police Force.

ICA finds pistol replicas declared as toys

Recently, ICA officers from the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station found anomalies in a container declared as toys for kids.

The officers subsequently conducted an unstuffing operation at the importer’s establishment.

Turns out, the officers’ instincts were correct as they discovered 12 sets of pistol replicas and accessories.

According to the Arms and Explosive Act, toy or replica guns are considered controlled items. Hence, the incident was referred to the police for investigation.

In response to the smuggling attempt, the border control agency issued a witty remark, warning smugglers not to “toy” with them.

ICA officers are reliable guardians of our borders

Creative attempts to smuggle contraband across our borders will likely never cease in spite of many failed endeavours.

Kudos to ICA officers for being reliable guardians and defenders of our borders.

We hope ongoing investigations will reveal the perpetrators involved so they can receive their due punishment.

