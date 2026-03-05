JB religious officers detain unmarried couple for sharing hotel room & eating instant noodles during Ramadan

Unmarried couple detained for sharing JB hotel room on 2 March, ate instant noodles during Ramadan

Religious enforcement officers in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia have detained a man and a woman for sharing a hotel room while not being married to each other.

Officers also found that the pair had been eating instant noodles during Ramadan instead of fasting.

Religious officers raid JB hotel room

According to reports, enforcement officers from the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) carried out a raid at a hotel at about 3pm on Monday (2 March).

They knocked on the door of the hotel room, which was opened about five minutes later by a man wearing a T-shirt and long pants.

Officers entered the room and found it brightly lit, with the television and air-conditioning switched on.

They then checked the bathroom, which was unlocked, and found a woman standing inside wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and long pants.

Further inspection revealed that the bed was in disarray, with crumpled blankets and wrinkled bedsheets.

Two damp towels were also found, and a search of the wardrobe uncovered women’s undergarments.

Couple admit to eating instant noodles during Ramadan

Questioning revealed that the pair were unmarried. Both are single, in their 20s, and work in JB.

They said they were in a relationship and intended to get married, and had rented the hotel room using their salaries to discuss matters.

Officers also found half-eaten instant noodles and a large carton drink on the table.

The couple admitted that they were not fasting and had just eaten and drunk.

They reportedly said they did not expect to be caught, as they were unaware that religious enforcement officers also conduct hotel inspections during the day.

Other detentions for gambling and eating on livestream

JAINJ detained the couple and said they will be charged in the Syariah Court for khalwat, a religious offence for being in close proximity to a member of the opposite sex who is not a spouse or relative.

The officers also urged the couple to get married as soon as possible.

Similar raids were conducted across the country during Ramadan. In Kulai, an elderly man was arrested for placing lottery bets, with a 4D ticket worth RM5 (S$1.60) seized.

On 24 Feb, a woman in Malaysia was arrested for insulting Islam by eating and drinking on a TikTok livestream.

She claimed she was not fasting due to being in postpartum confinement.

Featured image adapted from Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo） on Canva, for illustration purposes only.