Iris Koh Will Put $96K Raised For Legal Fees In Crypto Wallet

The debacle between the Singapore Government and Iris Koh, co-founder of Healing The Divide, is still ongoing.

On Tuesday (15 Feb), Koh shared that she has raised $96,000 thus far and will be transferring this money to a crypto wallet for safekeeping.

This came after she appealed to the Healing The Divide Discussion Telegram group for donations to cover her legal fees.

Earlier on 23 Jan, Koh was charged in court for falsifying vaccination records.

Iris Koh & husband to put money in crypto wallet

On Tuesday (15 Feb), Koh’s husband, Raymond Ng, took to the Healing The Divide Telegram channel to share that they’ve raised $96,000 from crowdfunding efforts.

This means Koh is well on her way to reaching her goal of raising $100,000.

In the message, Ng expressed concerns that the Government could manipulate the funds.

He then informed the group of their decision to thus move the money to their crypto wallets for safeguarding.

The group members reacted to the message with largely positive emojis, presumably in support of the move.

Some members worry about possible scam

Despite the seemingly positive response, some members appeared to have reservations about the move.

One individual said that the donations were for Koh to fight her lawsuits and not for the pair to “dabble in cryptocurrencies”. Hence, they cautioned the couple against mishandling the funds.

In response to another member with similar concerns, Ng claimed that none of the money will be used in crypto transactions.

He elaborated that the main purpose is solely to prevent Government intervention.

When the responses made their way to Reddit, Redditors shared similar concerns about the legitimacy of their crowdfunding efforts.

Large sum of money at stake

Politics and controversies aside, concerns about the legitimacy of Koh’s fundraising efforts are valid, as such causes have proven to be scams before.

Since some donors contributed rather large amounts, their worries are justifiable. They do have a right to know where their money is going to after all.

Moving forward, we hope Healing The Divide will be transparent and accountable for the donations received.

