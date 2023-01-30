Residents Call Out Irresponsible Burning Of Offerings On 29 Jan, Sugarcane Burnt Directly On Floor

Irresponsible Burning Of Offerings For ‘Pai Ti Kong’ Called Out By Residents

The 9th day of the Lunar New Year is known as ‘Pai Ti Kong’. It is considered by the Hokkiens to be a day of salvation. On this day, the burning of offerings, such as sugarcane, is a common sight.

However, on 29 Jan (Sunday), several residents from different HDB blocks in Singapore shared their frustrations on Facebook towards irresponsible burnings that occurred on ‘Pai Ti Kong’.

Sugarcane was even seen burnt directly on the ground, when the bin was just a short distance away.

Netizens shared the same sentiments as these residents and urged for more responsible behaviour with regard to the burning of offerings in the future.

Burnings caused disturbance to residents and dirtied surroundings

One resident shared a Facebook video about the burnings that took place at Blk 44 Sims Drive. The resident shared that he “woke up to the burning smell” and had “watery eyes” due to the burning.

Another user also shared a photo of burnt sugarcane on the floor just outside the void deck of Blk 247 Kim Keat Link. The result was an unsightly mess.

The user also noted that the bin was merely a few metres away.

Netizens found the burnings to be irresponsible

Many netizens shared the same sentiments as the residents who documented these incidents.

One Facebook user noted how inconsiderate burning offerings on the ground is when the bin is nearby.

Another netizen highlighted how such inconsiderate burning on the ground is considered damage to public property.

With regard to the burning of the sugarcane, a netizen noted that the bins might have been too small to burn the sugarcane. He felt that authorities could implement larger bins to accommodate such offerings.

Be less irresponsible when burning offerings

While the burning of offerings is an important tradition, it is also necessary that we burn offerings more responsibly and treat our environment with respect.

If the bins are not large enough for everyone’s offerings, we should give feedback to the town council instead of burning them on the ground.

After all, only when each individual learns to care for their surroundings, can we then live harmoniously as a community.

Featured image adapted from Cheryl Chan on Flickr and Complaint Singapore on Facebook. Image on the left is for illustration purposes only.