Jalan Besar Residents Come Together To Save Cat On 21 Feb

Community cats are beloved members of our neighbourhoods. So when one of these cats gets into a distressing situation, the community often bands together to help the feline out.

On Monday (21 Feb), Ms Jessica Tse came across a cat rescue operation in Jalan Besar.

Residents on the scene were attempting to hoist a ginger cat that fell into the canal beside Jalan Besar Community Club.

Image courtesy of Jessica Tse

However, after a few failed attempts, Ms Tse and her partner devised a contraption with an umbrella and a long stick that finally did the trick.

Cat leaps into umbrella contraption

Through a series of video clips posted on her Instagram stories, Ms Tse shares the whole rescue attempt of a ginger cat stuck in a canal in Jalan Besar.

In the videos, a few men can be seen angling the umbrella contraption towards the desperate cat while others stood on the ledge of the canal.

Video courtesy of Jessica Tse

They tilted the umbrella head in the cat’s direction and it eventually leapt onto the cradle created by the umbrella.

While it looked safely secured in the umbrella, the bottom of the umbrella started to collapse under the weight of the soggy cat.

Jalan Besar residents applaud rescue efforts as cat finds feet

Quickly, another man in grey covered the cat’s head with a long net so the cat would fall safely into the net in the event of any sudden movements.

Video courtesy of Jessica Tse

With encouragement from onlookers, the group of residents carefully hoisted the cat out of the canal.

Once in safe hands, the desperate cries from the cat were quickly muffled by rapturous applause from worried onlookers.

Video courtesy of Jessica Tse

Albeit soaking wet and in a daze, the cat soon found its feet again.



Image courtesy of Jessica Tse

Thankfully, it looked relatively unharmed.

Contraption created with sticks, umbrella & USB cord

Speaking to MS News, Ms Tse shared that the entire rescue operation took 6 minutes.

Prior to that, she notes that there were a few failed attempts to rescue the cat. During one of these attempts, the cat managed to get into a dustpan that was lowered by one of the residents.

However, as the dustpan was hoisted, the makeshift contraption fell apart and the feline fell back into the canal.

Video courtesy of Jessica Tse

Seeing as Ms Tse had an umbrella on hand, her partner devised a contraption with the umbrella and a long stick. They connected the two with a USB cord she had on hand.

Thankfully, Ms Tse reveals that the cat was safe and sound when she left the scene.

Hopefully, if trouble ever arises, the community in Jalan Besar will be there to help this little guy out again.

Hopefully oyen cat steers clear of trouble

The kampong spirit is well and truly alive, no matter how much Singapore has changed over the decades.

Kudos to the residents and their quick thinking to save this community cat.

Hopefully, this oyen cat keeps itself out of trouble.

Featured image courtesy of Jessica Tse.