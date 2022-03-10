Jamus Lim Recommends Primary & Secondary Schools To Start At Later Times

All of us have experienced the agony of waking up in the wee hours of the morning just to go to school. It’s a rite of passage, and yet it’s one that most of us would wish didn’t exist.

Source

MP Jamus Lim of the Workers’ Party is one of those who have noticed this concern in schools amongst Singaporean students.

During the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Committee of Supply debate, Mr Lim suggested that upper primary and secondary schools start at later times.

Source

He said this would help students sleep in during the morning, so they are more prepared to face the rest of the day.

MP Jamus Lim suggests schools start later

On Monday (7 Mar), Mr Lim raised the issue of starting times of upper primary and secondary schools during his cuts in the Committee of Supply debate.

He suggested that students in upper primary and secondary schools may benefit from later starting times.

Source

Studies have shown that students benefit from staggered school starts because they can have more rest. In the long run, this would help enhance their physical and mental welfare.

Mr Lim also pointed to the stress that students are already experiencing, with regard to parents supplementing their learning journey with tuition and the stress of high-ranking schools.

He noted that students are already experiencing sleep deprivation.

We should not be compromising as important an outcome as student performance simply in favour of one of logistical convenience.

Therefore, Mr Lim proposed that upper primary and secondary schools should start at 8am and 8.30am respectively, instead of at 7.30am.

He also recommended that post-secondary institutions start at 9am, although he emphasised that this is not a strict guideline.

Mr Lim also added that the delay in starting times for schools could greatly assist with easing traffic jams.

Schools are free to start at their own pace within reason

In response to Mr Lim’s proposal, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said schools can decide their own starting times, as long as it is no earlier than 7.30am.

Source

Addressing Mr Lim’s proposal, Minister Chan added that several secondary schools are already setting their starting times half an hour later than the norm.

For example, Junyuan Secondary School in Tampines starts at 8.30am twice a week, and 8am for the rest of the days.

Source

Mr Chan stressed that each school has different conditions with a diverse student cohort. As a result, it is up to the teachers and students of each school to decide on what they want their starting time to be.

However, he emphasised once again that 7.30am must be the baseline starting time for each school—and not a minute before that.

Thou shalt not start school before 7.30am.

Students should rest before school starts

We are all familiar with the rigor of our local schools. As a result, it is only natural to want schools to start at later times.

Perhaps, all schools across Singapore may eventually implement the practice of starting between 8am and 8.30am daily.

Until then, however, we hope that students in Singapore are getting the rest they need to face the day ahead.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Facebook and MCI Singapore.