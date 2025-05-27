Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow takes MRT on 1st day of work at MOT, happy to see familiar faces

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow takes MRT on 1st day of work at MOT

Mr Jeffrey Siow — the new Acting Minister for Transport– took an MRT ride on his first day of work at the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Mr Siow took to social media to post about his first day in the office on Monday (26 May).

He took a photograph from the MOT building near Labrador Park, overlooking Pasir Panjang Terminal.

A neat model of a Singapore Airlines plane sat on a stand on the windowsill.

Took MRT to work & met old colleagues at MOT

Notably among the photos posted, Mr Siow showed himself using an MRT gantry at 10.27am that day.

“Before you ask — yes, I took the train to work!” He proclaimed.

Mr Siow said his first day was spent getting briefed on “urgent issues” for the week.

He also took the time to meet his colleagues at the ministry.

“I was happy to see many familiar faces, including some old friends from my previous stint at MOT more than ten years ago.”

Mr Siow previously worked as a director at MOT from 2012 to 2017.

Before entering politics, Mr Siow was the Second Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Eager to meet new MOF colleagues too

Mr Siow acknowledged that there is currently “a lot of work” to be done in MOT.

“But I am familiar with the work at MOT, I know what I want to do, and I am ready to go,” he said.

He also expressed his eagerness to meet his colleagues at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in the next few days.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has appointed Mr Siow as Senior Minister of State for Finance in addition to his MOT role.

