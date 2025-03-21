Job ad for nun in S’pore offers up to S$11K salary, requires 10 years’ experience

Job ad for nun put up by Ling Jiou Shan Buddhist Society, attracts 10 applicants

A job listing on government job website MyCareersFuture has attracted attention due to it being one of the more unusual ads on the portal.

Specifically, it’s looking to fill the position of a nun and offering an attractive salary of up to S$11,000 a month.

Nun must manage religious programmes, provide mentorship: Job ad

According to the job ad posted on 16 March, the nun will work for the Ling Jiou Shan Buddhist Society, whose registered address is 217 Geylang Road.

It’s a permanent, full-time position which requires at least 10 years’ experience.

Among her duties are:

managing religious programmes

conducting religious training session

providing mentorship and guidance

developing religious education curricula

supporting spiritual growth and community development

organising religious training programmes and workshops

For that, they will be paid between S$5,000 and S$11,000.

Applications for nun job ad already closed

According to MyCareersFuture, the job listing has already received 10 applications.

It was supposed to close on 30 March.

However, applications have already closed, ahead of the stated deadline.

Ling Jiou Shan Buddhist Society registered in S’pore in 2017

The Ling Jiou Shan Buddhist Society was registered in Singapore on 22 Nov 2017, according to SGP Business.

There does not seem to be much information about it in Singapore, though a Ling Jiou Mountain Buddhist Society was founded in Taiwan by a Dharma Master Hsin Tao.

When 8world News visited Ling Jiou Shan’s registered address in Geylang on Thursday (20 March), it was locked and nobody answered the doorbell.

Staff in its neighbouring units said they rarely saw people in the unit and didn’t know anybody there. Others said they saw a group of old ladies conducting lecture-like activities in the unit, but they didn’t look like nuns.

Society not a member of S’pore Buddhist Federation

Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, president of the Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF), told 8world that the society was not a member of the SBF.

He’d heard of it and knew they were from Taiwan, but had not been in touch with them.

As the job required 10 years of experience, it might not be looking for locals, he said, though he wasn’t sure of the reason for such a high salary.

He speculated that it could be so that they could apply for a work permit for the successful candidate.

However, he added that monks and nuns don’t receive fixed monthly salaries but instead rely on alms from believers.

Job ad the result of a ‘misunderstanding’

Jobsite Singapore, the agency acting as the recruiter for the society, told 8world that there was a “misunderstanding” with the society.

The society didn’t engage them to list job ads on its behalf and was unhappy over the incident, it reportedly said.

Thus, the job ad was taken down, it added.

Featured image adapted from MyCareersFuture and Ethan Hu on Unsplash. Photo on right for illustration purposes only.