Alleged Changi Airport Job Ad Offers S$3K Salary & 4-Day Work Week, Interviews In JB

Job Ad Claiming To Be By Changi Airport Has Walk-In Interviews At JB Hotel

In May, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that it is looking to fill over 6,600 job vacancies as air travel makes a big comeback.

Recently, a photo of an alleged job ad from the company started circulating online.

It states that Changi Airport is currently hiring sales and customer service staff, with a salary of up to S$3,000 and a four-day work week. Walk-in interviews will be happening in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia.

However, many netizens are sceptical of the ad’s authenticity, suspecting that it could be a scam.

Ad claims Changi Airport is recruiting sales & customer service staff

On Monday (15 Aug), China Press reported that Changi Airport is openly recruiting sales assistants and customer service officers.

Or at least, that’s what a printout of a job ad claims.

According to the flyer, Changi Airport is paying up to RM10,000, or over S$3,000, for the roles.

Staff will work morning or night shifts, and they get the coveted four-day work week. Training and uniforms will also be provided.

The job ad states that walk-in interviews will take place at a hotel in JB this Friday (19 Aug).

Netizens think Changi Airport job ad is a scam

Despite, or perhaps because of the attractive offer, most netizens seem to believe that the job ad is fake.

Quite a few commenters made quips about how interviewees might end up becoming victims of human trafficking.

This user stated that holding ‘interviews’ for big companies in hotels is actually a common tactic for scammers to trap their victims.

In June, a man was arrested for luring hundreds of Malaysians by pretending to offer them lucrative jobs, so these fears and theories may not be so far-fetched after all.

One netizen urged everyone to check Changi Airport’s careers page or social media platforms for legitimate job listings to avoid being scammed.

MS News has reached out to CAG for a statement and will update this article once they get back to us.

Be wary of unofficial job postings

Scams are everywhere these days, be it in the form of fake job postings or phishing messages. Therefore, the public is right to be wary of such things.

Since the Changi Airport job ad does not appear to have come from an official source, one should think twice or do proper research before submitting any applications.

Always make sure to double check with the official company sites or job portals, or even reach out to recruiters directly to confirm the legitimacy of postings beforehand.

To those currently in search of work, we wish you all the best.

