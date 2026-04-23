Man arrested within 2 hours after Jurong West fire, police probe links to 2 similar cases

40-year-old man nabbed for mischief by fire after Yuang Kuang Road blaze

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing mischief by fire in Jurong West, following a blaze at a residential block along Yung Kuang Road.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), officers were alerted to the incident at about 3.55pm on 21 April.

The fire caused property damage, including scorched walls and two burnt bicycles. No injuries were reported.

Suspect identified via CCTV, arrested within hours

Officers from Jurong Police Division were able to identify and arrest the suspect within two hours of the report, with the help of CCTV footage and images from the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man may also be linked to two other similar cases along Yung Loh Road.

The man is expected to be charged in court on 23 April under Section 435 of the Penal Code 1871 for mischief by fire.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Police warn against reckless acts

SPF said it takes such offences seriously, especially those that endanger lives and public safety.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” the police said.

Also Read: 20-year-old man arrested after 3 fires break out over 3 days in Sungei Kadut

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Featured image adapted from SPF.