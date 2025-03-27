Idol experience studios in China let ordinary folks live their K-pop idol dreams for S$37

Ordinary people in China can live out their K-pop idol dreams for just S$37

K-pop stardom is no longer just a dream in China — it’s a 200 yuan (S$37) experience.

Across major cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Wuhan, a new trend is taking off: K-pop idol experience studios.

These studios let ordinary people step into the shoes of their favourite Korean celebrities — no gruelling auditions or training required.

K-pop idol experience offers full makeover

According to the South China Morning Post, these studios offer a complete transformation, including professional makeup, authentic stage costumes, and even meticulously designed performance venues.

Some experiences even include fan-signing events and photo shoots at authentic-looking scenes, like JYP Entertainment’s famous dance practice studio with star-shaped lights on the ceiling.

The studios also recreate iconic K-pop backdropssuch as the plum-colored wall at MBC TV, where many idols pose for portraits after appearing on Show! Music Core.

The results are so convincing that some participants’ social media followers mistake their photos for real celebrity snapshots.

The studios typically charge between 200 and 500 yuan (approximately S$37 to S$92) for a three-hour session.

The cost depends on the number of outfits the customer wears for the photos and whether they require a photographer or makeup artist.

K-pop idol experience trend goes viral in China

According to radii media, the hashtag 爱豆体验馆 (idol experience) on Xiaohongshu has already surpassed six million views, proving just how viral the trend has become.

Many online users have expressed their excitement about the trend.

One netizen even asked for the names and addresses of the studios so they could check them out for themselves.

Another tagged a friend, saying: “Let’s go to China!”

A Xiaohongshu user mentioned that they have noticed many such studios sprouting up in their area recently.

Another Xiaohongshu user said enviously that they wanted to take such pictures of themselves too.

With China’s deep-rooted love for Korean pop culture, it’s no surprise that this industry is thriving — letting young fans live out their idol fantasies without years of blood, sweat, and tears.

