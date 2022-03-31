Cyclist In Kembangan Doesn’t Stop At T-Junction & Gets Hit By Car

There has been an increasing number of cyclists getting into accidents with vehicles while navigating public roads. Yet another one of these incidents occurred in Kembangan recently, this time between a cyclist and a car.

A cyclist ignored the stop sign at the T-junction in the middle of Kembangan.

He proceeded ahead, causing a car unknowingly heading down the street to ram into him.

Another driver caught the incident on camera and posted it to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Kembangan cyclist doesn’t stop at T-junction

According to dashcam footage posted to SGRV, the incident occurred at Lorong Melayu at 10.05am on 30 Mar.

A cyclist was approaching a T-junction when he raised his right hand, as if gesturing toward an oncoming car to stop and let him pass.

Even though the car did not stop, the cyclist proceeded down the street anyway and turned right. Unfortunately, the car could not slow down fast enough to avoid the rider, and collided with him.

If not for the cyclist’s quick reflexes, a major accident could have occurred. He is seen to hold out a hand to brace for impact, landing on his feet with his vehicle flipping over itself.

The cyclist was also spotted riding without a helmet. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), this is a chargeable offence. First-time offenders can be fined $1,000 and jailed for up to 3 months.

Netizens urge cyclists to be careful

The incident has been met with alarm from the motorist community in Singapore. Many have noted that the situation could have escalated to something worse.

One user states that the cyclist should have stopped at the T-junction. Cycling ahead without checking for traffic brings dangerous consequences.

Some commenters claim that the driver should have slowed down too. However, others also point out that the cyclist should have observed the traffic code in the first place.

Another netizen argues that cyclists not adhering to the rules of the road causes other motorists to be inconvenienced.

This is highly unfair to road users who may be following regulations but get embroiled in an accident anyway.

Frequent incidents involving cyclists

This incident adds to a growing list of violations by cyclists, with a rider slapping a pedestrian in Sengkang and another being knocked down by a motorbike in Ang Mo Kio.

A few isolated accidents do not represent the larger road cyclist community. However, the increasing number of traffic violations shows that this problem needs to be addressed.

Hopefully, our local cyclists will endeavour to be more considerate and careful in the future.

