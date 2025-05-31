Driver in M’sia spots kids pushing car, finds out their mum only had S$0.60 for petrol

Driver in Malaysia helps children who were pushing stalled car

On 24 May, a woman in Malaysia was on her way home near Muar, Johor when she spotted two young kids pushing a car at midnight along a dark street.

Curious and concerned, the woman, who shared the encounter on TikTok (@piqkal22), approached the two boys.

She later found out that their mother only had RM2 (S$0.60) worth of petrol.

Upon closer inspection, she noticed another child sleeping in the backseat — with a few plastic chairs surrounding him.

Woman buys petrol & snacks for the family

When asked what had happened, the mother of the children explained that her car had stalled due to a lack of petrol.

She had earlier purchased petrol with the RM2 she had left but it was not enough to keep the car running.

The family had even tried jump-starting the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

Sensing the struggle, the woman quickly drove to the nearest petrol station to purchase fuel.

A man — likely her husband — was later seen helping to refill the car’s tank from a container.

The pair’s good deeds did not stop there, though.

They also bought snacks for the children, who beamed with joy upon receiving the treats.

Also read: Man in M’sia rescues driver whose car fell in ditch, dies after getting hit by speeding car

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from @piqkal22 on TikTok.