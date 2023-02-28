Kovan Hawker Stall Sells S$0.30 Soya Bean & Grass Jelly Drinks, Prices Kept Low Since 1985

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Sun Kee Drinks In Kovan Has Soya Bean, Grass Jelly & Bird’s Nest Drinks From S$0.30

With rising prices, a simple, refreshing drink may cost much more than the prices we’re used to. Times are such that we end up reminiscing about when beverages cost us less than a dollar.

Fortunately, one stall in Kovan has continued to keep the prices of their drinks affordable.

Sun Kee Drinks sells grass jelly, soya bean and bird’s nest drinks at S$0.30 per cup.

They have done so since 1985, maintaining low prices despite the current inflation.

Kovan hawker stall sells drinks at S$0.30

On 21 Feb, a netizen posted about Sun Kee Drinks to Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

They shared that the stall has kept prices for their beverages almost too affordable to be true.

Their menu comprises three drinks; bird’s nest, soya bean and grass jelly. Each beverage is sold in three sizes: S$0.30 for small, S$0.50 for medium and S$1 for large.

The stall is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 6am to 3pm, unless they have sold out.

Have kept prices low since 1985

Their low prices aren’t a recent move, as the stall has kept their drinks affordable since 1985.

In 2017, the husband-wife team of Sun Kee Drinks, Goh Kai Suah and Chua Choon Huay shared with Eatbook that they have been operating the stall for more than 20 years.

Mr Goh’s father, who used to work as a hawker along Upper Serangoon, had passed down the business before the government started hawker centres.

After getting married, the couple took the reins. Although prices had risen over the years, they maintained their low prices, sticking to a “high sales, low profit” model.

Affordable prices aren’t the only thing special about Sun Kee Drinks either — their beverages are pretty tasty, causing them to sell out frequently.

How to get there

If this has sufficiently piqued your interest, here’s how to get there:

Sun Kee Drinks

Address: Kovan Market and Food Centre, Block 209 Hougang Street 21, #01-65, Singapore 530209

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 6am-3pm

Nearest MRT station: Kovan

With rising daily prices, it can be understandably difficult to get an affordable beverage. A well-made one, much less so.

Stalls like Sun Kee Drinks are thus all the more special for what they have on offer. Don’t hesitate to visit them today — and make sure to head down early as well to avoid the afternoon crowd.

