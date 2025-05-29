Indonesian man allegedly steals 250K KrisFlyer miles & buys over S$1.6K worth of goods in S’pore

Indonesian man allegedly steals 250K KrisFlyer miles & buys over S$1.6K worth of goods

An Indonesian man allegedly stole over 250,000 KrisFlyer miles and used them to purchase goods worth over S$1,600.

The man, Rizaldy Primanta Putra, was charged on Thursday (29 May) with four counts under the Computer Misuse Act.

Spent 250,000 KrisFlyer miles obtained illegally

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 28-year-old was accused of illegally accessing multiple KrisFlyer accounts while overseas and spending more than 250,000 miles from those accounts.

Police told CNA that he had unlawfully purchased and accessed the accounts without authorisation.

Upon arriving in Singapore in June 2024, Rizaldy allegedly used the stolen miles to buy pastries at Bugis Junction, and also purchased a Samsung phone and phone cover at Changi Airport.

Bought over S$1.6K worth of goods

Appearing via video link from remand, Rizaldy was accused of making unauthorised purchases worth over S$1,600 using the stolen KrisFlyer miles.

In one incident, he allegedly used 4,672 miles via a KrisPay wallet to buy items worth S$31.15 at Bugis Junction.

He had reportedly linked the KrisPay wallet to someone else’s KrisFlyer account without their consent.

In a separate incident, he allegedly spent 245,491 KrisFlyer miles to make purchases totalling S$1,636.61 at Changi Airport.

Fraudulent activities detected by local retailers

The fraudulent activities came to light in Oct 2024, when local retailers flagged the suspicious transactions..

They then alerted Singapore Airlines, and a police report was subsequently lodged.

Rizaldy was later identified via CCTV footage, but the Indonesian national had already left Singapore by then.

Upon returning to Singapore in January, Rizaldy was detained by officers at Changi Airport.

Man intends to claim trial

The court has set his bail at S$15,000, and Rizaldy has informed the court of his intention to claim trial.

If convicted of illegally modifying computer material, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

As for the unauthorised access of the Kris Flyer accounts, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Also read: Man arrested for allegedly stealing S$1,670 worth of items from shops in Changi Airport

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from SilverKris. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.