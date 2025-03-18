Lady Gaga S’pore concert tickets resold for over double on Carousell, platform steps up security measures

Lady Gaga Singapore concert ticket prices soar on Carousell after presale launch

The first of several ticket presales for Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated MAYHEM tour in Singapore kicked off today (18 March) at 9.59am with the Mastercard presale.

And, as expected, just minutes after the presale started, a ticket mayhem ensued, with inflated listings flooding Carousell like a ‘Disease’.

One particularly ambitious seller listed a pair of Cat 1 tickets for a whopping S$1,800 — more than double the original price.

Another seller was asking for S$600 each for Cat 4 tickets, marking a S$272 increase over what they originally cost.

Meanwhile, Cat 2 tickets were spotted at S$500 each, which is an S$172 increase.

Standard ticket prices range from S$148 to S$368, while VIP packages are priced between S$648 and S$1,348.

These prices don’t include booking fees — S$10 for tickets between S$1 and S$300, and S$20 for tickets S$301 and above.

Carousell ramps up security

In response to MS News, a Carousell spokesperson confirmed that the platform has introduced enhanced security measures for the sale of Lady Gaga’s Singapore MAYHEM concert tickets.

Starting today, users will see the following safety features:

Singpass verification for sellers of Lady Gaga concert tickets and related items

Singpass verification for users engaging in chats about concert ticket listings

More frequent safety tips in the ‘Tickets and Vouchers’ category

Increased user education banners focused on protection

While Carousell emphasised that it isn’t responsible for enforcing third-party agreements or verifying ticket authenticity, it will review reported cases of illegal activity on a case-by-case basis, provided there is supporting evidence.

“Carousell’s goal is to be able to provide a safe marketplace for event tickets, even for the largest and most fraud-prone events,” the spokesperson said. “We hope that the heightened measures we have put in place since last year’s Taylor Swift concert will be sufficient to keep fraud to manageable levels.”

“However, as scammers are creative and constantly evolve their fraud tactics, we will continue to keep a very close eye on how the scam situation develops.”

If we observe fraud still taking place at a level we are not comfortable with, we may take further action such as suspending ticket sales.

Carousell concluded by noting the importance of balancing strict policies for trust and safety without compromising the user experience.

“We have continually been implementing additional measures and processes in a tailored approach. Our goal is to provide a safe and trusted marketplace for our users, and we will continue to improve our security systems and work with partners to combat fraud.”

Lady Gaga will perform at the National Stadium on 18, 19, 21, and 24 May.

Featured image adapted from @ladygaga on X.