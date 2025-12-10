Mediacorp artiste Leon Jay Williams battles thyroid cancer, thanks family & friends for continued support

Singapore actor Leon Jay Williams diagnosed with thyroid cancer, plans to focus on recovery

Local actor Leon Jay Williams, best known for his roles in Taiwanese dramas, recently revealed he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and is in the process of recovery.

Opening up about his health struggles, Leon, 49, shared details of his surgeries, radiation therapy, and the emotional challenges he’s faced.

Despite the difficult diagnosis, the Mediacorp artiste remains determined to stay positive, thanking the support he has received from his loved ones.

‘Whole world crumbled’ after diagnosis, says actor

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (9 Dec), Leon disclosed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a few months ago.

He admitted that when he first received the news, his “whole world crumbled”, and he was overwhelmed by the uncertainty of what lay ahead.

But rather than giving in to fear, Leon made the conscious decision to “face the consequences positively” and focus on his recovery.

Adjusting to new routine

Leon, who has always been known for his active lifestyle, revealed that the physical toll of cancer treatment has not been easy.

Over the past few months, he has undergone two surgeries and radiation therapy, resulting in what he describes as an “interesting scar”.

Along with the physical healing, he now has to follow a strict routine, which includes monthly doctor visits, daily pills, and regular blood tests.

“It was not an easy few months,” the 49-year-old acknowledged.

Apart from the physical effects, Leon said that he struggled mentally, too.

Candidly, he shared his fear about not being able to watch his daughter grow up and concerns over his ageing mother.

As he used to be regularly active, not being able to work out became another hurdle in his journey.

‘Battle is won for now’

While Leon has been gradually recovering and adapting to the changes, he has no plans to dive straight into big bucket-list activities.

Instead, he simply wants to return to his regular routine and cherish every moment with his loved ones.

“Things are looking up and the battle is won for now, but the war with cancer isn’t over,” Leon shared.

He expressed gratitude towards his family — his wife, mother, daughter, and brother — for their continued support.

His friends have also shown him “concern” and “compassion”, he added.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me but I’m savouring every day I have and I’m just happy to be present,” he concluded.

Plans to travel with family in future

Despite the challenges, Leon remains optimistic and is planning to revisit Hokkaido, Japan, with his family after a memorable trip there last winter.

Leon has been in the film industry for more than two decades, starring in several Taiwanese dramas, including Green Forest My Home and The Love River.

Besides his acting career, he has also released a few albums and singles.

